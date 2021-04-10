All of the horse-like Pokémon species in the Pokémon franchise

The Pokémon franchise boasts over 900 unique Pokémon species that players have the opportunity to capture and add to their teams.

These species are unique in appearance, but they’re often based on animals. This is the case for many of the most popular Pokémon that have been showcased since the first generation of games. Sometimes the inspiration is obvious in a species design, while other times the creativity can make it difficult to determine exactly what animal inspired its design.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at all the Pokémon species that were designed after horses.

Throughout the franchise so far, there’ve been 11 unique horse-themed species. Here are all the horse Pokémon in the franchise so far.

Ponyta

Image via The Pokémon Company

Introduced first into the franchise in Pokémon Red and Blue, Ponyta is one of the most obvious choices when it comes to horse-inspired Pokémon. The fire-type Pokémon boasts the horse-like anatomy you would expect, however, what makes it unique is its mane made of burning flames.

Rapidash

Image via The Pokémon Company

The evolution of Ponyta, Rapidash also joined the franchise with the franchise’s initial releases and boasts a similar aesthetic. The key difference between these two species is the size, with Rapidash being substantially larger, and also the horn the fire-type evolution has protruding from its head.

Blitzle

Image via The Pokémon Company

After multiple generations came and went, the next Pokémon similar to a horse was Blitzle, making its first appearance in Pokémon Black and White. The species is more similar to a zebra, but due to the animal’s similarity to a horse, we felt it belonged on this list. This species can be identified by its lightning bolt-shaped mane and similar markings.

Zebstrika

Image via The Pokémon Company

Zebstrika is the evolution of Blitzle. This new form boasts a second lighting bolt as well as a much larger mane. The species’ overall size is also larger, meaning the markings on its body are more apparent and make its zebra-styled roots clear.

Keldeo

Image via The Pokémon Company

Also introduced in Pokemon Black and White, Keldeo was the first Legendary horse Pokémon added to the franchise. Much smaller than many of the other Pokémon on this list, Keldeo has a striking appearance with a flashy orange mane matched with blue accents. The dual-type Water and Fighting Pokémon has a second form that was added in the games’ sequels which looks similar. But the Resolute form boasts a larger horn protruding from Keldeo’s head.

Mudbray

Image via The Pokémon Company

Introduced in the Sun and Moon games, Mudbray appears to be a donkey-inspired Pokémon. With a rather simple appearance, there isn’t much to explain when it comes to this Ground-type Pokémon.

Mudsdale

Image via The Pokémon Company

The evolution of Mudbray, Mudsdale’s appearance is more unique compared to its pre-evolution. Boasting a massive black and orange mane with some large hooves to match, it becomes obvious why this species is known as the “Draft Horse Pokémon.”

Galarian Ponyta

Image via The Pokémon Company

When Sword and Shield launched, the franchise added a number of new Pokémon species, including a new form for Ponyta. Despite sharing the same name and general appearance as the Kanto species, this new form stands out with its substantially larger rainbow mane that matches its Fairy typing. Also new to its design is a small horn.

Galarian Rapidash

Image via The Pokémon Company

Keeping with the unicorn aesthetic, Galarian Rapidash retains many of the features new to Galarian Ponyta. These include the rainbow coloring of its mane, a much larger horn, and substantially more hair in its mane, tail and feathered feet than the original Rapidash had in its design.

Glastrier

Image via The Pokémon Company

Introduced most recently as part of The Crowned Tundra DLC, Glastrier is an exceptional Legendary Pokémon with a striking horse-like appearance. As its name suggests, this species has the Ice type, and this can be seen in its design choices, boasting a mane made of icicles and some icy hooves to match. These features are chosen to depict a helmet and boots, adding to the Pokémon’s dominant and aggressive aura.

Spectrier

Image via The Pokémon Company

Introduced alongside Glastrier was another Legendary horse Pokémon named Spectrier. With an entirely different aesthetic, there will be no confusion between these two, since Spectrier’s Ghost typing is clear from its spooky purple mane and dark black color palette. Spectrier’s horse inspiration is evident in how it’s depicted in-game with a rider on its back.