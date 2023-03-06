The world of Pokémon is home to a plethora of unexplained mysteries, many of which pertain to Pokémon whose origins are extraterrestrial in nature. Yet it’s these out-of-this-world Pokémon that often possess the most unique characteristics.

Deoxys, the DNA Pokémon, has remained one of the most peculiar Mythical Pokémon in the series since its debut in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. It seems to live in the far reaches of space, having originated from a space virus attached to a meteor. Deoxys occasionally makes an appearance in the world of Pokémon when a meteor lands—in most cases, confronted by the protector of the skies, Rayquaza.

This strange Pokémon, on top of already being a very powerful Psychic-type, is capable of changing into three separate forms, each focusing on heightening a different stat: Speed, Defense, and Attack. In the main series titles, players can change Deoxys’ form freely by interacting with various meteorites, thus allowing them to catch opponents off-guard with new strategies.

In Pokémon Go, however, form-changing is a relatively new feature and one that only a handful of Pokémon have access to. Deoxys is unfortunately not one of the Pokémon that can change its form freely, meaning that the form players catch it in from Raids is the one it will stay in.

All Deoxys forms in Pokémon Go

Every form of Deoxys is available to encounter in Pokémon Go during specific event periods, including its Normal, Speed, Defense, and Attack forms—which can also all appear Shiny. Like many Mythical Pokémon available within the mobile title, however, Deoxys can only be encountered in Raids and its availability is limited to only a few times a year.

It is currently unclear when any form of Deoxys will be making its return to Raids. All forms of the DNA Pokémon were most recently featured in five-star Raids during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event at the end of February, meaning players may not be able to obtain this Pokémon for a long period of time.

When Deoxys and its various forms do return to Pokémon Go, they will likely remain limited to five-star Raids, possibly not all simultaneously as in this recent celebration.