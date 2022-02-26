All boosted spawn rate Shiny Pokémon in the Go Tour Johto event

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto offers players an experience that only comes around a few times a year for the game. There are oodles of Pokémon that spawn at a boosted rate during the event, and every Pokémon native to Johto can be obtained as a Shiny during the event.

Players will finally have the chance to fill up their Shiny Pokédex for the Johto region, since the event adds in 10 previously unobtainable Shiny versions of Johtoan Pokémon. In a blog post released by Niantic, all Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can appear Shiny.

Every Pokémon a player comes across during the event that hails from the Johto region can be Shiny, but not all of the Pokémon from the region will have boosted spawn rates. Here are all Pokémon that will have boosted spawn rates, and therefore may be more easily found Shiny, separated by the version players chose.

Gold Version

Attracted to incense

Spinarak

Gligar

Teddiursa

Mantine

Increased spawns

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Spinarak

Igglybuff

Natu

Hoppip

Sunkern

Misdreavus

Wobbuffet

Gligar

Shuckle

Teddiursa

Swinub

Mantine

Ho-Oh

Silver version

Attracted to incense

Ledyba

Delibird

Skarmory

Phanpy

Increased spawns

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Ledyba

Cleffa

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Yanma

Pineco

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Phanpy

Miltank

Larvitar

Lugia

In addition to spawns, players will also have their shot at grabbing up a Shiny Gyarados during the event with event-exclusive Special Research called Masterwork Research.

Rotating habitats will swap every hour, and each habitat will appear twice throughout the day. Then, from 7pm to 9pm, all Pokémon from all habitats will spawn, giving players a chance to grab any they missed.

For those who don’t purchase a ticket, only some of the Pokémon that spawn in the Johto region will be available during the event. Heracross and Corsola, both of which are regional and only appear in select regions of the world, will be appearing in raids regardless of whether a ticket is held or not, and the rotating habitats will still be present. Finding Shiny Pokémon without a ticket will be harder, but not impossible.

The event takes place on Feb. 26 from 9am to 9pm local time from wherever players are in the world. Those who want to purchase a ticket can do so through the app for $11.99.