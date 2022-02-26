All boosted spawn rate Shiny Pokémon in the Go Tour Johto event

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto offers players an experience that only comes around a few times a year for the game. There are oodles of Pokémon that spawn at a boosted rate during the event, and every Pokémon native to Johto can be obtained as a Shiny during the event.
Players will finally have the chance to fill up their Shiny Pokédex for the Johto region, since the event adds in 10 previously unobtainable Shiny versions of Johtoan Pokémon. In a blog post released by Niantic, all Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can appear Shiny.
Every Pokémon a player comes across during the event that hails from the Johto region can be Shiny, but not all of the Pokémon from the region will have boosted spawn rates. Here are all Pokémon that will have boosted spawn rates, and therefore may be more easily found Shiny, separated by the version players chose.
Gold Version
Attracted to incense
- Spinarak
- Gligar
- Teddiursa
- Mantine
Increased spawns
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Spinarak
- Igglybuff
- Natu
- Hoppip
- Sunkern
- Misdreavus
- Wobbuffet
- Gligar
- Shuckle
- Teddiursa
- Swinub
- Mantine
- Ho-Oh
Silver version
Attracted to incense
- Ledyba
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Phanpy
Increased spawns
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Ledyba
- Cleffa
- Sudowoodo
- Hoppip
- Yanma
- Pineco
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Phanpy
- Miltank
- Larvitar
- Lugia
In addition to spawns, players will also have their shot at grabbing up a Shiny Gyarados during the event with event-exclusive Special Research called Masterwork Research.
Rotating habitats will swap every hour, and each habitat will appear twice throughout the day. Then, from 7pm to 9pm, all Pokémon from all habitats will spawn, giving players a chance to grab any they missed.
For those who don’t purchase a ticket, only some of the Pokémon that spawn in the Johto region will be available during the event. Heracross and Corsola, both of which are regional and only appear in select regions of the world, will be appearing in raids regardless of whether a ticket is held or not, and the rotating habitats will still be present. Finding Shiny Pokémon without a ticket will be harder, but not impossible.
The event takes place on Feb. 26 from 9am to 9pm local time from wherever players are in the world. Those who want to purchase a ticket can do so through the app for $11.99.