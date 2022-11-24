All Befriending Teachers Class Rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

By progressing through the many classes available at the school in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and by befriending the teachers that host them, players can unlock a series of specific and valuable rewards. These will either give players unique items, Pokémon, or moves they can’t get anywhere else.

Each subject gets more classes as you complete gyms and progress through the game, and it is worth going back every now and again to take part in them. Once you have completed three classes, you’ll unlock a midterm exam. When all six classes are done, you can take your final exam in that subject.

By talking to your teachers as you progress and gaining relationship points with them, you will eventually unlock some coveted rewards. These include Pokémon like Galarian Meowth, as well as the TM Nasty Plot. Granted, not all teachers give great rewards, so some might be worth skipping if you find yourself strapped for time. Befriending Salvatore from Languages class and Raifort from History class will award Galarian Meowth and the TM Nasty Plot, so if you’re after those rewards, that’s where you should start.

Here are the rewards you can receive for befriending each teacher at the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so you know which classes to take and which ones to skip.

All Befriending Teachers Rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet