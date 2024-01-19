What do the symbols on the floor mean in Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia might be a primarily ghost-hunting-focused game, but it also has quite an array of puzzles and secrets you can uncover. One such puzzle is the strange symbols on the floor in the lobby.

It’s your job to be a professional ghost hunter in Phasmophobia, and it’s also entirely on you to figure out what any unique puzzles, riddles, or secrets you come across mean. This means solving mysteries can oftentimes be quite confusing, so if you’re struggling with the tricky symbols on the floor in Phasmophobia, here’s what they mean and how you can translate them.

What are the symbols on the floor in Phasmophobia?

The symbols on the floor are strange markings found around the ground in the Phasmophobia lobby using a UV Light. You can’t actually use any of your own purchased equipment in the lobby, but there is a UV Light lying on the ground illuminating an arrow near the contract board and equipment shop area.

This is the only piece of equipment you can use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you pick up this light and head in the direction the arrow is pointing, which is toward the trophy cabinets, you’ll come across some symbols. These can only be seen using the UV Light, and there are two separate groups of symbols for a total of seven unique symbols that can be found.

The symbols can be found near the trophy cases in the lobby. Video by Dot Esports

How to solve the rune puzzle in Phasmophobia

To solve the rune puzzle and identify what the symbols on the floor mean in Phasmophobia, you have to find seven riddles around different maps and then visit the location mentioned in the riddle to find the translation for the symbol into a letter.

You don’t actually get anything for completing this puzzle, so it’s not worth doing, especially since the puzzle answer is already known. But if you do want to tackle this challenge yourself or you’re just wondering how the translation process works, this is how you go about it.

Start by visiting one of the following maps: Camp Woodwind

42 Edgefield Road

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Prison

6 Tanglewood Drive

10 Ridgeview Court

13 Willow Street Locate the hidden riddle on the map, which will be written in black text next to one of the symbols from the lobby. Identify where the riddle is asking you to go and head there. Do whatever the riddle asks you to do to get the symbol to appear. Make note of the translated symbol and repeat this process until you have learned all seven letters.

Each translation has two steps since you have to find each riddle and solve it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia symbols on the floor meaning

The symbols on the floor in the lobby are a clue for a future Phasmophobia map. To understand this clue, you need to decode the symbols by visiting seven maps to solve riddles and discover a letter that matches up with each symbol.

There are seven different symbols with two of them appearing twice on the ground since two letters are repeated. This means there are a total of nine letters that spell out two words.

Symbol Letter P O I N T H E

Rune puzzle solution in Phasmophobia

The solution to the symbol on the floor rune puzzle in Phasmophobia is Point Hope, which is the name of an upcoming lighthouse map. There is no official release date for Point Hope yet, but a teaser for it has already been shared and it’s listed as a feature that could drop at any point, according to Phasmophobia’s update roadmap.

Point Hope Lighthouse is going to be a very unique map. Image via Kinetic Games

If you like discovering what secrets this ghost-hunting game has to uncover, there are lots of Easter eggs and mysteries in Phasmophobia that are a lot more interesting than this one. And if you do go hunting for more secrets, be sure to do so carefully since there are dangerous ghosts ready to hunt you early on and ruin your investigation.