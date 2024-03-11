How to complete the Speedrun! challenge in Phasmophobia

Most weekly challenges you face in Phasmophobia are extremely difficult and designed to work against you. But sometimes, the devs decide to give you a break. The Speedrun! challenge actually works in your favor once you understand how to tackle it.

Whether you’re a ghost-hunting master or just starting out, this is a great challenge to try. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Speedun! challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Speedrun! challenge in Phasmophobia?

How efficient at ghost hunting are you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Speedrun! challenge in Phasmophobia is one of the special weekly themed modes you can finish to earn some massive rewards. Like all other challenges, this one has a special set of modifiers and an overarching theme to it. This challenge is built to test how quickly you can hunt down the ghost when you’re given boosts to help you do so.

Speedrun! Phasmophobia challenge rules

Weekly challenges usually have a collection of rules and modifiers that are working against you. But for the Speedrun! challenge, most changes are actually for your benefit. It’s a good idea to know exactly what special rules this trial has before you attempt it so you fully understand what the differences from a regular contract are.

The weekly challenge must be tackled on the 6 Tanglewood Drive map.

map. Your speed is set to 150 percent .

is set to . All Cursed Possessions are placed around the map for you to use.

are for you to use. You have all Tier III items for this challenge.

for this challenge. No equipment is missing .

is . The fuse box starts turned on .

starts turned . Your sanity starts at 100 percent .

starts at . There is no grace period for setup.

You get the best of the best for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Speedrun! Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To finish the Speedrun! challenge in Phasmophobia, you must identify the correct ghost type on the 6 Tanglewood Drive map a total of three times. As soon as you do, you earn a huge bonus of 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash. You also get a lot more of both as you work toward completing this goal, so this is a great way to level up fast.

Phasmophobia Speedrun! challenge tips

The Speedrun! challenge is one of the easier ones in the weekly rotation, but if you’re struggling, then here are some tips to help you successfully complete this Phasmophobia trial.

Don’t use Cursed Possessions

Cursed Possessions are as dangerous as they are powerful, so if you want to successfully complete this challenge, avoid using them. Whenever you do use one, you’ll always trigger a cursed hunt that has a good chance of leading to your death in a small confined map with little room to hide like 6 Tanglewood Drive.

You have the best equipment to work with and a massive speed boost, so there’s no reason to risk your life by using Cursed Possessions. It’s generally best to only use these if you absolutely need them or you’re on a big map where it’s easy to get away during a hunt.

Once you have your three successful attempts at this challenge down, you can then try it some more for fun if you really want to test out the Cursed Possessions. Since all the challenge equipment is provided to you for free, there’s nothing to lose, which means you can attempt this trial as many times as you like.

As tempting as Cursed Possessions are, it’s best to ignore them for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Thermometer to track down the ghost room

My method of choice for locating the ghost room is the Thermometer, and it’s especially easy to use in this challenge mode since the fuse box starts on, which means the house will already be acclimated. There are many ways you can track down the ghost, but searching for a low or freezing temps reading using the Thermometer is by far the most effective and efficient.

Equip Night Vision Goggles and leave the Flashlight behind

You can save yourself one precious inventory slot by equipping the Tier III version of Head Gear, which is Night Vision Goggles, and ignoring the Flashlights you’re presented with. This will help you get more equipment down on the map faster since you can carry more.

The goggles are slightly blurry, but they’re still immensely helpful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play with others

If you really want to ensure your success and see just how quickly you can tackle the Speedrun! challenge, consider trying this trial with other players. You can do this either by forming a lobby and inviting friends or by joining someone else’s lobby using the matchmaking feature.

The more players you have, the better your odds of success are and the more likely you are to quickly finish this challenge. 6 Tanglewood Drive is already a pretty small map, but with even one extra player, you can navigate through it and track down the ghost in no time. You also won’t automatically fail if you accidentally die as long as there’s still at least one player alive.