Persona 3 Reload: Which lottery ticket should you pick in the summer festival lucky draw?

How to get the best prize.
Published: Feb 11, 2024 05:45 am
The summer festival is a story event in Persona 3 Reload that takes place on August 16 (6/16) at the Naganaki Shrine. When you play the lucky draw at the festival, you get a choice between taking a lottery ticket from the top or the bottom.

On the morning of August 16 (6/16), you get SMS messages from some of your Social Links (or “friends,” as they’re known outside of the Persona universe), then you’re asked to decide which of them you’d like to go to the summer festival with. You can choose whichever character you like best or whichever Social Link you most want to boost, or you elect to go alone. But, if you want to make sure you get to play the lucky draw game and win a prize, choose to go with someone. If you go alone, you won’t get to play the lucky draw.

Should you pick from the top or dig down to the bottom in the summer festival lucky draw in Persona 3 Reload?

I chose to go with Yuko. Not because I was particularly interested in boosting the Strength Arcana, but because… I guess I’m just into the athletic type. Anyway, enough about my particular taste in Japanese schoolgirls, and more about my evening out with Yuko.

After sharing some Takoyaki with Yuko, and discovering a surprising and chewy piece of octopus in the middle of it, we checked out some festival masks for sale at the next stand. There, the game attendant called out to us and asked if we wanted to try our hand at the lucky draw. Yuko, a sucker for games like this, insisted I give it a try. Then, I was then faced with a box full of triangular lottery tickets. The pressure was well and truly on.

So, the first thing you should know is that you’ll win a prize whichever ticket you choose, so don’t sweat it too much. And both prizes are gift items you can acquire elsewhere without too much effort or cost, so this isn’t an especially consequential decision.

But, for what it’s worth, if you pick a lottery ticket from the top, you’ll win a Kaleidoscope. And if you dig down to the bottom, your lottery ticket will win you a Jack Frost Doll. You can get a Kaleidoscope by trading items in at the Mayoido Antiques shop, and you can win Jack Frost Dolls from the crane game outside the arcade at the Paulownia Mall. The Jack Frost Dolls are usually a little easier and cheaper to get than the Kaleidoscope, so I picked a ticket from the top. If you’re having trouble with this decision, I recommend you’d do the same.

Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.