Persona 3 Reload: Dutiful Checkmate weakness

When taking down certain enemies in Persona 3 Reload, the rare Shadows are some tough foes you can face off against. The Dutiful Checkmate is one of these rare Shadows, and knowing its weakness should greatly aid you.

Like all Shadows in Persona 3 Reload, the Dutiful Checkmate has strengths and weaknesses. You might be able to learn about them by using specific attacks in battle or using the Full Analysis ability. Once you know what attack to use, the fight becomes much easier for you to complete. This guide covers the Dutiful Checkmate weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Dutiful Checkmate’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Use Fire attacks against the Dutiful Checkmate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm the Dutiful Checkmate is weak to Fire attacks in Persona 3 Reload. If one of your party members can use this attack against this opponent, it enters the weakened state, allowing you to use an All-Out Attack against it.

The Dutiful Checkmate can be one of the tougher opponents you face off against while running through Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload. What makes it tough is trying to track it down. You have to navigate the dungeon, choosing right or left paths to chase it down. If you choose correctly, the Dutiful Checkmate gets cornered by your party, and you can defeat it in an encounter. It’s a much easier fight than if you were to battle the Glorious Hand.

For me, these are moderately easier to defeat when compared to the smaller rare Shadows that appear in Persona 3 Reload. Unlike those Shadows, the Dutiful Checkmate is interested in fighting back against your party and does not try to escape. Thankfully, it’s much easier for you to fight. It has a weakness you exploit, and Koromaru is one of the stronger choices as he regularly has access to Fire attacks, or you can use your character to attack them. I regularly used my character and the Personas I had captured to quickly take it out.

I would recommend against Theurgy abilities as the Dutiful Checkmate cannot escape. Plus, it is not resistant to any attacks. You can use any form of attack against it, and Fire moves, to exploit it. You should be able to make short work of it with your Persona 3 Reload party and earn the many rewards awaiting you.