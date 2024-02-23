Persona 3 Reload: Glorious Hand weakness

The Glorious Hand is one of the more difficult rare Shadows you can fight in Persona 3 Reload. It’s not an enemy that puts up a huge fight, but it offers few options of how you can take it down making for a challenging encounter.

Like other Shadows you find while exploring Tartarus, there are certain attacks you want to use against them and ones you want to avoid. The Glorious Hand is no exception. You won’t be able to use every attack available to your team, but a few solid choices can help you bring down this notorious foe before it escapes.

Here’s what you need to know about the Glorious Hand weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Glorious Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You cannot use any standard Persona attacks against the Glorious hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Glorious Hand in Persona 3 Reload does not have any weaknesses. Instead, it reflects every type of attack you could use against it. You can only damage it by using moves that utilize Almighty damage, one of the rarer types of moves you can unlock as you level up your party members.

Only a few moves use Almighty damage, which is not displayed on a Shadow’s weakness information screen. It’s the type of damage you can block, but you can’t resist. Some of my favorite attacks in Persona 3 Reload that utilize Almighty damage are Virus Breath, Cosmic Flare, Megidola, and Megidolaon. Several other attacks also use this type of damage, but these moves are much easier to unlock. You could also utilize Theurgy attacks from your party members, too.

Koromaru is a party member who can use Almighty damage, namely Virus Breath. You can use this against Glorious Hand, bypassing its resistances and doing direct damage against it. If you use any other move, it returns to the attacker, making it a waste of a turn. You should bolster the attack stats of the party members who can use Almighty damage from those who cannot and boost their stats.

You want to use these attacks several times to take down a Glorious Hand. Land these attacks early in the encounter to make sure you do the most damage to it before it can escape. Rare Shadows like to wait a turn and then attempt to leave a fight, giving you two rounds of combat with your Persona 3 Reload before you miss out on any rewards.