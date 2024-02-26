When you fuse new Personas in Persona 3 Reload, there are normally plenty of combinations to get the one you want. This isn’t the case when fusing Shiva, because there’s only one combination that works. Here’s how to fuse Shiva in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Fusing Shiva

This is the only combination in the game that can fuse Shiva.

To fuse Shiva in Persona 3 Reload, combine a Rangda with a Barong. You don’t need any Social Links or anything else to fuse a Shiva. The only strange thing about this Persona is that you can only make it by fusing the two Personas mentioned above. Also, while Shiva is a decent Persona to have late in the game, it’s hardly a must-have endgame Persona.

How to fuse Rangda in Persona 3 Reload

If you still haven’t fused Rangda, here are a few common combinations to get it:

Black Frost Ganga Archangel Arahabaki Susano-o Apsaras Naga Raja Hanuman Fortuna Garuda Kushi Mitama Ganesha Ose Ganga

How to fuse Barong in Persona 3 Reload

If you don’t have Barong yet, try these combinations:

Surt White Rider Ganga Lilith Susano-o Oni Decarabia Koumokuten Kurama Tengu Bishamonten Nebiros Siegfried Gabriel Quetzalcoatl

What makes Shiva in Persona 3 Reload special?

Shiva is a decent Persona with some cool abilities.

While Shiva isn’t one of the strongest Personas in Persona 3 Reload, there are still a few cool things about it. For one, Shiva comes with Invigorate 3, which is a fantastic passive skill to have because it recovers your SP every time you get a turn. If you get lucky, you can also get Debilitate as a Skill during Skill Change after you finish fusion. Debilitate is probably the best Debuff in the game, as it lowers one opponent’s Attack, Defence, and Accuracy. Finally, Shiva can learn Ali Dance, which makes your character more likely to dodge an attack.

Overall, Shiva is an above average armor Persona when you need to recover SP and are waiting for the right opportunity to hit.