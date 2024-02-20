Category:
How to fuse Attis in Persona 3 Reload

Better hang out with the little girl in Naganaki.
Attis, the max Hanged Persona
Attis may be one of the first max Social Link Personas you’ll fuse in Persona 3 Reload. It’s level 73, so it’s below some of the top contenders like Lucifer, and the Hanged Social Link is available early into the game.

Attis resists all three physical damage types, nullifies Fire, and reflects Wind. It’s weak to both Light and Dark damage, making it particularly vulnerable to instakill attacks. Its kit mitigates this somewhat through Survival Trick/Endure/Enduring Soul, but these effects only activate once per battle. Luckily for players, getting your hands on a Homunculus isn’t difficult.

Outside of those passives, Attis has Mahamon, Recarmdra, and Samarecarm by default and learns Megidolaon at level 77. This gives it a bit of offense mixed in with a bit of defense, with a few spaces left for whatever you want it to inherit. Here’s how you can fuse Attis in Persona 3 Reload.

How to fuse Attis in Persona 3 Reload: Requirements, Personas, and more

Fusing Attis requires you to have maxed out Maiko’s Social Link, Hanged. We made ours by mixing Thanatos and Sandalphon. This gave us access to Repel Light and Drain Dark, though both these Personas are multiple levels above Attis, so it’s not the most friendly way to do this if you’re in the early-to-mid 70s (not without the blessing of a certain Major Arcana, at least).

Attis is level 73 by default, and several Personas you need to fuse Attis will also require you to max out other Social Links due to their level. Here are a few recipes that should let you fuse Attis without much trouble:

  • Kali (Strength) + Qitian Dasheng (Tower)
  • Susano-o (Fool) + Daisoujou (Hierophant)
    • Susano-o requires you to max out the Fool Social Link, which ranks up automatically.
  • Scathach (Priestess) + Trumpeter (Judgment)

After you’ve leveled Attis a bit, you’ll obtain the Sacrifice God Wraps Heart Item. You should either get it straight away or be close to unlocking it if you fuse it since you’ll receive the maximum Social Link bonus anyway.

