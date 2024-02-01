What is Bloodshot Eyes in Palworld and how to cure it

There are many different illnesses and misfortunes that can befall a Pal in Palworld, and for the most part, the ways to fix them are clearly laid out for you—except for Bloodshot Eyes.

When a Pal is Sick or Injured, the game tells you, and the descriptions of different Medicines also tell you which Ailments they cure. However, there is a warning message in Palworld that simply tells you that a Pal’s “eyes look bloodshot” and that “something is wrong…” It’s foreboding, it’s vague, and it offers very little information other than that. Here is what the strange warning message means and what you should do if you see it.

What is Bloodshot Eyes in Palworld?

Shut eyes won’t ever be bloodshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodshot Eyes warning message does not mean a Pal is suffering from an Ailment. Rather, it means a Pal is very close to falling victim to an Ailment.

Specifically, you will see this warning on a Pal when their Sanity is dropping dangerously low. If a Pal’s Sanity is low for too long, that Pal becomes Depressed and needs Medicine to be cured. If a Pal has a warning that its eyes are bloodshot but doesn’t yet show the Depressed Ailment, it isn’t too late to fix the issue without the use of Medicine.

You’ll want to act fast if you get this warning because Bloodshot Eyes mean you don’t have a lot of time before things get exacerbated and Medicine becomes necessary.

How to fix Bloodshot Eyes in Palworld

This Eikthyrdeer was overworked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most confusing part of getting this warning message is that it doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your base design or working conditions. At least, not necessarily. If your base doesn’t have Pal Beds or Hot Springs, then Pals will absolutely get Bloodshot Eyes and later become Depressed. But, you will still often see this warning even when your base is well equipped with Baths and Beds.

If you get this warning when there is no reason your Pal should be dropping in Sanity, it just means it is either stuck on terrain somewhere in your base or has otherwise glitched out and isn’t taking breaks or sleeping.

This can easily be fixed by placing the Pal in question back in the Palbox and then reassigning it to your base. Most of the time, you will see that Pal run to a Hot Spring or a Feed Box—something they would have done earlier if they weren’t stuck.

If you want to be cautious, you can leave that Pal in the Palbox until its Sanity has recovered above 50 percent. This will minimize the risk of that Pal becoming stuck again while its Sanity is still in the Bloodshot Eyes danger zone.

If your base doesn’t have Hot Springs or enough Pal Beds for the number of Pals assigned to it, then that is why your Pals are getting Bloodshot Eyes. In this case, the warning isn’t the result of a Pal becoming stuck, but rather of a genuine issue in your base design. To fix this, you would need to build a Hot Springs and additional beds in your base.