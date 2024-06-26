Where to find the Palworld PvP Arena

The highly requested PvP Arena has finally arrived in Palworld, and you can now duel other gamers in pursuit of player-vs-player glory.

Dueling in Palworld was previously restricted to fighting Pals and tower bosses, but now you can fight other players and three of their Pals to see who is the better Pal Tamer. Before that, you need to find the small remote island where the Arena is located on the map to start your journey towards winning battles.

Here’s everything you need to know about PvP Arena in Palworld.

PvP Arena location in Palworld

It’s quite far. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This is where the brawl starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The PvP Arena in Palworld is at coordinates 630, 13. To find the PvP Arena location in Palworld, head south of the Dessicated Desert point of interest. You can also go to the Eastern Wild Island and use a flying or water Pal to cross the waters and reach the Arena. You should unlock the Fast Travel point in front of the Arena to save you the hassle of traveling to the location the next time you want to join the PvP fights.

Once there, to start a duel you need to walk up to the Arena Door where you can start finding a match with a Pal Tamer. You can choose any of the five Pals in your party to be your partner, while two other Pals join your squad to make a team of three.

To win a PvP match in Palworld, you need to eliminate all three of the enemy’s Pals or the enemy Pal Tamer before you lose your pals. You can use weapons and diverse Pal elements to your advantage and take down foes with your trained Pals.

During battle, if your Pals become incapacitated or you use too many items like potions to enhance the chances of your survival, don’t worry; after the PvP fight is over, the items get restored, along with the Pals returning to their original state, giving you a reason to go all-in on the fights and take down enemies.

