Category:
Palworld

Palworld players’ biggest challenge isn’t dungeons or bosses, it’s keeping their base intact

It's hard to keep a home in order.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 05:41 pm
A player flying on the back of a Nitewing looking at a base in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s all sorts of challenges and obstacles to overcome in Palworld, but it appears that one of the hardest things for players to do is just keep their base from being completely destroyed.

Recommended Videos

One type of video that is trending among content creators currently playing Palworld are shared moments of disaster when all the effort towards building a base goes up in flames, sometimes literally.

Fire seems to be the most dangerous cause of base destruction, and the most common source of base fires looks like rampaging groups of hostile Pals that attack a base. Incineram, a Fire-type walking goat, is a frequent member of rampaging Pal groups, and the higher level it is the more Fire-type abilities it has access to.

Fire in Palworld is especially dangerous because of how fast it spreads, and because of the fact it does not discriminate between walls, furniture, foundations, or chests: Everything burns. But just like in real life, fires can happen by accident too, whether that’s due an accidental fire arrow shot, one of your Fire type Pals starting a fire during a defense, or failing to wait until you yourself are no longer on fire.

There are several ways you can prevent base fires though. If Fire-type Pals in raiding parties are giving you the most trouble, then you can actually turn raids off in the settings menu, and supposedly doing so doesn’t affect the process of earning achievements. Keeping raids turned off until you can fully build a base with walls made of less flammable stone could be crucial to avoiding disaster.

But as content creator ChrisCovent shows, even stone bases aren’t safe from total destruction even when there’s no fire. While trying to put the finishing touches on an elevated stone base, Covent disassembles one of the key foundations, bringing the whole thing down. It might be good to build yourself a couple, up to the game’s max of three bases, just in case.

Some players have built some truly spectacular and functional bases in Palworld, but if you’re trying to do the same, just be wary of the risks. There’s no insurance in Palworld (that we know of).

related content
Read Article All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld drawing a bow against Anubis.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
A screenshot of a player standing by a dungeon's exit portal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld drawing a bow against Anubis.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get more Storage in Palworld
Shadowbeak being pet in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get more Storage in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
A screenshot of a player standing by a dungeon's exit portal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Innovative Technical Manual in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 25, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.