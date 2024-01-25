There’s all sorts of challenges and obstacles to overcome in Palworld, but it appears that one of the hardest things for players to do is just keep their base from being completely destroyed.

One type of video that is trending among content creators currently playing Palworld are shared moments of disaster when all the effort towards building a base goes up in flames, sometimes literally.

Fire seems to be the most dangerous cause of base destruction, and the most common source of base fires looks like rampaging groups of hostile Pals that attack a base. Incineram, a Fire-type walking goat, is a frequent member of rampaging Pal groups, and the higher level it is the more Fire-type abilities it has access to.

Fire in Palworld is especially dangerous because of how fast it spreads, and because of the fact it does not discriminate between walls, furniture, foundations, or chests: Everything burns. But just like in real life, fires can happen by accident too, whether that’s due an accidental fire arrow shot, one of your Fire type Pals starting a fire during a defense, or failing to wait until you yourself are no longer on fire.

There are several ways you can prevent base fires though. If Fire-type Pals in raiding parties are giving you the most trouble, then you can actually turn raids off in the settings menu, and supposedly doing so doesn’t affect the process of earning achievements. Keeping raids turned off until you can fully build a base with walls made of less flammable stone could be crucial to avoiding disaster.

But as content creator ChrisCovent shows, even stone bases aren’t safe from total destruction even when there’s no fire. While trying to put the finishing touches on an elevated stone base, Covent disassembles one of the key foundations, bringing the whole thing down. It might be good to build yourself a couple, up to the game’s max of three bases, just in case.

Some players have built some truly spectacular and functional bases in Palworld, but if you’re trying to do the same, just be wary of the risks. There’s no insurance in Palworld (that we know of).