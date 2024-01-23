Best player-made Palworld base designs

One of the first things you’ll need to do once you drop into Palworld is to build your base. There are countless ways to construct a home for you and your Pals, but some have already gone to the next level in design, architecture, and silliness.

Here are a few of our favorite player-created Palworld bases, with a healthy mix of efficiency, necessary equipment, and memes.

The best player-made Palworld bases

Maximum security

If there’s anything I learned from my time playing Ark: Survival Evolved, it’s a new appreciation of home security. Sure, Palworld is far from the same game as Ark, but enclosing your all-important Pals and structures inside a massive wall? That’s a must.

Any unsavory invaders will have a tough time cracking a base like this, with a central stone structure and 15-foot walls of sharp wooden poles. It’s definitely worth your time to secure your hard-earned gear like this father-and-son combo did.

Don’t like the default stairs? Try something fancier

But if you find the default stairs boring or lacking substance, one player has found a rather fancy workaround using benches. Build a bench on the ground, then a second bench on top of the existing one, then repeat until you hit the next floor!

Log cabin lookout

No railings? Use benches!

byu/Orca_Mayo inPalworld After a long day of exploring, gathering, and hunting, you’ll probably want a nice cozy home to return to, and nothing is beating this player’s cliffside manor. The high wall on the front protects from any intruders while the natural cliff face stops anyone attacking the rear.

As an added feature, they too have uniquely used benches; by placing them at the edge of the patio, they can climb up the side and grab onto them like a handrail, making for an easy way in—just in case you left your front door key in the Pal Box.

Base? More like a whole town

Mid-Game “Village” Base.

byu/Val2int inPalworld The game was barely a week old yet some players have already built some pretty impressive “bases”—with this one being my personal favorite. One singular building? No way, how about a small village with each property serving a different purpose?

Spread out your Pals and equipment across multiple dwellings for maximum efficiency. Oh, and definitely make some of the structures out of stone. As another player says though, if a Fire-type Pal gets in, this town is toast.

Truly Gothic

Hello Caelid, My Old Friend…

byu/LordCharidarn inPalworld No, this player didn’t construct this old run-down cathedral, but it’s sparked plenty of inspiration for Palworld players who are using this sort of architecture as part of their builds.

There’s probably a mod out there (or will be soon) with plenty more enhancements to building items and structures, but for now, I think having a home base centered around an old Gothic-style church is pretty awesome (even if it’s a bit of a logistical nightmare moving in and out of it).

A room with a view

Location is everything in Palworld, and building your base next to important landmarks like dungeons and ore deposits is key to expanding your base and leveling up. At the same time, why not go for both usefulness and aesthetics?

This player’s impressive riverside bungalow sits just below a mountain and a waterfall, granting one hell of a view upon return to camp. Not only that but with an abundance of resources nearby, it’s the perfect spot to set up and push into the endgame.

Fort Knox

The New Base – Try Me Bandits

byu/Karma__a inPalworld Those pesky Fire-types are going to have a tough time burning this behemoth of a structure down. This player has quick access to the beach and mountains chock full of Pals and ore, and if bandits come hunting, it turns into a veritable bunker.

I can’t wait to see this sort of building with the Mounted Machine Gun tech upgrade. I’d be making a call to the owner before approaching their property.