Palworld players are trading their morals for Legendary Schematics

It’s no secret Palworld gives you the power to do questionable things, like capture humans, force your Pals to work in poor conditions, and of course give them guns. And as awful as this is going to sound, you can also butcher your adorable Pals for some pretty great rewards.

Recommended Videos

When you take your first steps in Palworld, you might envision building a nice life for yourself with the help of your new Pal friends whom you vow to treat with love and respect. Rather than playing with greed and speed, you may prioritize your Pals’ health and happiness at your base and try to be as ethical as you can for as long as you can.

Butcher your Pals if your heart can take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But eventually, you’ll notice the Meat Cleaver in the Technology tree. Unlocking the Meat Cleaver gives you the ability to craft the weapon to butcher your own Pals after you’ve captured them. If you’re like me, you might’ve told yourself you’d never resort to intentionally slaughtering a Pal you’d befriended. It just doesn’t feel right.

Other players shared that same feeling in a Feb. 12 Reddit thread—but many have since had a change of heart after learning what they could gain. When you butcher your loveable Pals, they drop items just like when you first caught them. While it may not be worth the guilt to brutally butcher the average Pals with common drops, Alpha Pals are very tempting since some have a decent chance to drop Legendary Schematics.

Legendary Schematics are the key to crafting Legendary weapons and armor, so they’re something you definitely want to get your hands on. The problem is they’re pretty rare, but that’s where butchering comes in clutch (if you can get past all those silly things like morals). Butchering essentially gives you one additional chance for a Legendary Schematic drop from a captured Alpha Pal, potentially cutting your grind in half. This is especially handy since the grind for Legendary Schematics can take a while with Alpha Pals being slow to respawn.

At the same time, you have to be the one to slaughter your Pals if you want the rare drops. One player admitted they feel bad but not bad enough whenever they have to butcher Frostallion for the Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic. Others still refuse to pick up the Meat Cleaver and opt to sell their unwanted Pals to a trader instead, even if that also has unfortunate implications.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth butchering your Pals.