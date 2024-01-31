Palworld: What is the Legendary Schematics drop rate?

If you’re planning to grind for all the Legendary Schematics in Palworld, get ready for a long ride. While there are plenty to find, many players have spent days trying to find them with no avail, while other lucky Pal tamers found them straight away with no grind necessary.

Recommended Videos

With all this confusion surrounding Schematics, players are wondering how likely they are to drop from Palworld’s world bosses. If you’re among them, look no further—we have the answers.

What are the odds of getting a Legendary Schematic in Palworld?

Alpha time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The community is up in arms about the exact drop rate percentage, but the consensus seems to be that there’s a one to three percent chance of a Legendary Schematic dropping from an Alpha Pal boss.

This means the chances of getting a drop you’re after is around one in 100 at worst, or three in 100 at best. Those aren’t great odds, especially when you consider the Alpha Pals that drop these Schematics take an hour to respawn, so if you’re seeking a specific item, you could literally be grinding for days.

Related: All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them

I spent three days grinding until the Legendary Handgun finally dropped from a Beakon, and that was only because I changed my world settings to help the cause. If you increase your Pal Rate from one to three in the server settings, multiple Alpha Pals will spawn at the same location.

It’ll still be a bit of a grind to get them all, though, but if you’re out of things to do and collect, or just want to try and get everything, it’s worth it. Consider planning out a route on the map from one Alpha Pal to the next, then follow this route every hour.