Palworld fans praise Patch v0.1.5.0 as among best for any early access game—except for 2 fixes

Palworld has just dropped its first major patch in nearly a month with version 0.1.5.0. If you were annoyed by some of the major annoyances from early patches then fret no longer—many Pal Trainers agree this patch was a huge headache-reducer, outside of a few specific changes.

Patch v0.1.5.0 released on Feb. 27 and came with a quite significant list of varied fixes and adjustments. Instead of just focusing on one or two aspects of the game, Pocket Pair showed Palworld some love with a mixture of huge bug fixes, tiny quality-of-life adjustments, and Pal AI changes that solved a lot of community-held problems. A big one for us at Dot Esports—the terrifying base-building of Palworld—was partially addressed as well, showing that Pocket Pair has its ears open for its player base.

This part of the game is easier, at long last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And the player base responded in kind. On the official Reddit post by Moderator Pi25, Palworld players flooded in to share their appreciation of the devs for hitting so many community-hated topics during the same patch—from Pals no longer getting stuck in annoying places at bases to more logical environmental heating adjustments. Players especially noticed the specific reference to Anubis’s rather annoying love of mining instead of handiwork, taking it as a sign that work priorities might be more in the works than we dared hope.

One brave item had to suffer for all of these good improvements. Image via Pocketpair, Remix by Dot Esports

To many, this patch was an example of the excellent patchwork Palworld has had so far, “especially for an early access title.” What was less appreciated, though, was the economy of nails coming back into line. Nails, which used to sell for 160 gold a pop, now sell for 20—a reduction in price of 800 percent. This is a drastic loss in profits, as many players used nails to break the economy at a profit of 320 gold per ingot.

This fix made some players angry at how crafting, money, and blueprints are handled in the game. One player even worries this might be a sign of “nerf-chasing every way to make money,” like the survival-craft game Palia did. But another one pointed out that players can always just “burn the black market guy to death over and over” and yet another pointed out the high sell price of Pizza, so it’s not like we’re out of easy money solutions quite yet.

Funnily enough, the nail price tag wasn’t the only thing that went unappreciated in the latest patch. The devs of Palworld actually reached out over X (formerly Twitter) about an unexpected fix concerning capturing tower bosses. Whether or not this official mention means its plans on reverting the bug—or, the funnier result, making it a feature—is yet to be seen.