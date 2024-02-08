Category:
Palworld player brutally traps Black Marketeer to farm Gold

That's one angry Marketeer.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 8, 2024 04:50 am
While the ability to capture human NPCs in Palworld may sound disturbing to many, some players have chosen to be creative with the “inhumane” mechanic. This trainer suspended a Black Marketeer from a Hanging Trap and placed a Camp Fire beneath to farm Gold. 

On Feb. 6, a Palworld player named u/Jjzeng posted a video showcasing a technique to earn Gold where they built a Hanging Trap to suspend a Black Marketeer from it and then a Camp Fire beneath the NPC to burn them alive. But lighting the Black Marketeer on fire caused the NPC to glitch and flail vigorously. It was almost as if the Marketeer was angry at the mistreatment they were subjected to but could do nothing about it.

The clip attracted a lot of chuckles from the community, with players highlighting the irony of being able to buy and sell to Black Marketeers even when they are being burnt alive.

As brutal as it sounds, trapping a Black Marketeer and lighting them on fire is an efficient trick to farm Gold in Palworld. Black Marketeers respawn at the same spot after they die. Killing them rewards you with 10,000 Gold. So you can save your progress and reload into the game for the process to repeat, leaving you rich in no time. 

There are 12 Black Marketeers that spawn in Palworld. You can set up the Gold-farming trick for any of them, but I recommend you do it for the Black Marketeer stationed near the Abandoned Mineshaft by the Desolate Church as he’s the easiest to find. 

If you’re worried about being inhumane and raising your Wanted levels, don’t bother. Black Marketeers are considered evil beings in Palworld; killing them will get you free money. You can also kill them in combat to earn the bounty. But note that they aren’t easy targets to defeat on your own. If you aren’t over level 40 yet, the trap and burn technique is a better choice, letting you avoid a difficult fight.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com