Palworld players agree ‘frustrating’ base-building must be next big focus for devs

Building bases is one of the most important aspects of Palworld, alongside catching Pals and battling bosses, of course, but players believe it’s lackluster, today claiming they’re fed up with the state of base-building and would love to see big changes in the next update.

In Palworld, you can spend your time however you like. You can go out and explore to catch new Pals, take on boss battles, breed stronger Pals, or build an elaborate base that suits your taste. Players have built some pretty impressive and aesthetically pleasing bases, and that takes a lot of time, dedication, and perseverance when things go horribly wrong.

Make your base as simple or as complex as you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can have a good laugh when we accidentally launch a rocket into our freshly built base, but we’d probably scream out in frustration if we lost all our hard work due to a flawed building system. One player, for example, shared a clip in a Feb. 18 Reddit thread where parts of their base were blasted to bits after building a Stone Triangular Wall. It’s unclear what exactly caused multiple Large Pal Beds to be destroyed, especially when it didn’t look like the Stone Triangular Wall was interfering with the other objects. But there’s really no reason for objects to be destroyed like that out of nowhere aside from flaws in Palworld’s base-building.

We have to remember Palworld is still in early access and bugs are part of that process. That being said, players want the devs to recognize that the base-building aspect of Palworld could use a lot of love, especially considering it’s causing players frustration and devastation. Imagine spending hours and resources building the perfect base, and just as you’re putting on the finishing touches, the structure is ruined due to a weird bug completely out of your control. The mere possibility of this is even scaring players away from building nice bases, some suggested today, because it’d feel like such a waste of time if a bug suddenly destroyed the work.

Other players are embracing the “whacky” base-building and are still motivated to build the best structures possible despite the wonkiness they’re running into. This is a positive way to react to flaws in any in-development game so you can still enjoy it. Still, it’s something for the devs to look into before Palworld makes it out of early access.