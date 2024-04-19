player riding pal in palworld
One Palworld player unlocked the entire Technology tree—but opted to spare their Pals

This Palworld player took a pacifist's approach to the game, choosing to ignore the Meat Cleaver altogether.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:21 am

A lot about Palworld sounds inhumane, but nothing is as bad as being able to butcher the Pals you tame. So when a particularly compassionate player decided to stand against the brutal mechanic with a quirky move, it naturally caught a lot of attention.

In a Reddit post on April 18, a player named Fantastic-Rabbit-193 proudly announced their applaudable achievement of unlocking every single item on the Technology tree—except for the Meat Cleaver. Not that they couldn’t unlock it. You can actually get the Meat Cleaver pretty early on in Palworld, but this player decided to intentionally keep it locked “as you should.”

I unlocked everything in the technology tree expect for the meat cleaver (as you should)
byu/Fantastic-Rabbit-193 inPalworld

For those unaware, the Meat Cleaver is a weapon you can use to butcher the Pals you tame. This is considered useful if you have Pals with bad passives that serve little to no purpose because it helps clear up space in your Pal Box. It also gives you the same drops you’d get if you killed a wild Pal of the same species. 

I haven’t unlocked the full Technology tree yet, but I have also refrained from unlocking the Meat Cleaver. Despite being virtual creatures, my Pals are adorable and innocent to meet the cruel fate of a butchering knife.

While most supported Fantastic-Rabbit-193’s decision to embrace non-violence against tamed Pals, some players left more brutal ideas for Pocketpair to consider for Palworld’s upcoming updates. “I’m waiting for the industrial meat grinder building that allows you to have attached breeding farms for automated chicken nuggets production,” one player wrote. Another player supported the idea of using the Meat Cleaver, but only on the cruel thugs—and we can’t argue with this decision. 

