‘Massive dub’: Palworld players celebrate mega patch that fixed dozens of gamebreaking issues

Palworld is the most successful game of 2024 by far but that doesn’t mean the developers at Pocketpair are just sitting back and celebrating. Today, they shipped the game’s biggest patch yet, which has addressed dozens of issues and bugs, including many players have complained about since launch.

Recommended Videos

The latest Palworld patch, shipped on Jan. 31, implemented 25 separate additions or fixes in an effort to improve the game for the 19 million players (and counting) who have installed the game since it launched on Jan. 19. Whether that be reducing the likelihood of random crashes or making Pals in your base behave less erratically under certain circumstances, Pocketpair is treating players to another big dub before February begins.

This patch is nothing but good feels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Under major fixes, the game is now less likely to crash and an exploit where other players could capture each others’ Pals when they fell under 30 percent health has been patched out—along with additional measures to stop stealing. This is big news as Pocketpair continues to work on the game’s general stability and fight back against cheaters using exploits on other players.

On the player side, a bug where playing online could cause you to take damage from certain actions twice, glitched armor equipping, and issues regarding the camera and glitching through walls when mourning and dismounting a Pal have all now been solved. Players can even move around when heavily exceeding the weight limit now, whereas before you would have been stuck in place unless you dropped items.

The biggest portion of the patch addressed mechanics and interactions for bases, like decreasing the likelihood of your Pals assigned to the base getting stuck, taking “unexplained” fall damage, or failing to transport items. You also have a better chance to stop fires from destroying wooden parts of your base now since fire will now spread slower across buildings.

Players are already responding to this update by flooding Pocketpair’s socials with positive comments, calling this an “insanely massive W” and wishing that more studios would be as fast-acting and communicative as the Palworld team with its patches and roadmap plans. Even some of the smaller changes like shifting the default input for picking up a Pal in your base from X to Y on controller are being praised because it removes some annoying instances from gameplay.

The only downside for this patch is the Xbox version continues to receive slower updates, though Pocketpair is now actively working with Microsoft to improve the game and implement features like dedicated servers on the console. And, if you find yourself unable to play after this update, you can make sure your server is up to date.