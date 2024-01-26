How to update your Palworld server to the latest update

Palworld servers can be a pain to operate, whether you are using the game’s official servers or hosting your own to bring friends into a private world. If you plan to use your own server, you will need to know how to set it up and update it to retain access once a new update for Palworld goes live.

Recommended Videos

If you don’t want to join a public Palworld server, either due to preference or concerns over cheaters and exploits being abused, you can set up a dedicated server on your own. This process is a bit tricky, however, as it requires the use of either a third-party program or knowing how to use your PC as the hosting service. You also need to know how to upkeep that server yourself, which can be a pain on its own if you aren’t well-versed in hosting duties.

How to update your Palworld server

Setting up a dedicated Palworld server is tricky, especially if you want to have it on 24/7 since that means your PC will always need to be on to give players access to that world. You can get your server up and running directly through Steam, but updating it will take a little more work when a new update goes live for the game.

The server page is easy to navigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few different methods to update your Palworld server, with each typically needing you to go into your computer files and run a few processes on existing programs. Just make sure you back up your data to avoid your Palworld server being accidentally data wiped.

Palworld server update method one: SteamCMD

This method will have you go into an installed copy of SteamCMD that you are using to run dedicated servers through Steam and run a direct app update through the program without needing to go into several different files.

Open SteamCMD Type “login anonymous” and hit Enter. One Steam Community user notes it might be easier to search for your SteamCMD Palworld directory using the command “force_install_dir C:/Palworld_Server” first before using the “login anonymous” code. Type “app_update 2394010 validate” to have SteamCMD begin downloading the update files for your server. Once that is complete, you should be able to launch the game and access your dedicated server again.

You can easily run the update yourself if things go south. Screenshot via Captain Zekter on YouTube

If you have properly used SteamCMD to host your server, there is a chance you can just go into Steam and check the Palworld Dedicated Server tab under your Tools section to see if there is an update available too. Otherwise, use the direct method within your SteamCMD files and then try launching your server after restarting it and your game. For additional troubleshooting, YouTuber Captain Zekter has a good visual look at the process.

If you run into additional issues with your server folder being stored in a different location that the listed method can’t work around or a need to change your install path to try and reset things, there are some Reddit users have provided insight on both.

Palworld: How to fix ‘The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the games. Please try upgrading your game version’ error

When trying to join a server, you may encounter a pop-up that says “The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the games. Please try upgrading your game version.” This means that the version of Palworld that the server is operating on is outdated compared to your version of the game and the host needs to update it before others can join it again.

Following the steps to update a personal server should fix those issues. And, if you still encounter the error, make sure your version of Palworld is also updated to the latest available version. Just remember that neither Xbox version of the game has access to dedicated servers yet.