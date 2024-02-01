Palworld Jan. 31 patch notes: Crash fixes, major improvements

Pocketpair just dropped one of its biggest Palworld patches yet, addressing dozens of issues, bugs, and glitches that the game has been dealing with since launch. This includes a number of recurring problems that would cause the game to crash, wipe save data, or cause general irritation.

Even though it has accrued more than 19 million total players in just under two weeks, Palworld is still an early-access title. Pocketpair has been working hard to address critical issues as it also tries to handle millions of active players spending hours taming Pals, with updates dropping every few days as of its launch on Jan. 19.

This latest patch hitting Steam and Xbox versions of the game should make the game much more stable and enjoyable for everyone jumping on the bandwagon.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Steam and Xbox versions of Palworld are still operating on different versions, the patch notes may differ slightly in content and release time between platforms. Pocketpair and Microsoft are working together to quickly improve the Xbox version, however.

Here are the full patch notes for Palworld’s Steam version v0.1.4.0 and Xbox version v0.1.1.3.

Palworld patch: Steam version v0.1.4.0 and Xbox version v0.1.1.3 full update notes

Major gameplay fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where if another player’s pal/base pal had HP 30% or less, it could be captured by using a sphere.

Fixed an issue where enemy pals would get stuck in walls due to charge attacks.

Implemented the first fix for an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the guild’s total number of pals captured reached around 7000.

For that guild-related capture issue, Pocketpair has noted that the game will not crash if the total number of captured objects exceeds 7,000 but it is currently impossible to load corrupted save data that was affected by this issue prior to this patch. Additional fixes are being worked on to resolve the issue permanently.

Configuration changes

Added support for mouse side keys and numeric keypad in keyboard key configuration.

Resolved player issues

Fixed an issue where players on dedicated servers and co-op (online) were receiving damage twice.

Specifications have been changed so that you can move at extremely low speed even when you have exceeded the weight limit.

Players will no longer pass through walls when dismounting.

Fixed an issue where capture power strengthened by Lifmunk Effigies was reset when using memory reset drugs.

Fixed an issue where armor could be equipped in the wrong slot.

Adjusted camera positions of several Pals to make it easier to see when mounted.

Resolved Base issues

Specifications have been changed so that Pals who are manually assigned to a breeding farm will not become hungry and their manual assignments will not be removed.

The key to lift Pals has been changed from F → V (Pad: X → Y) in order to prevent accidents.

Reduced the speed and range of fire spreading on wooden buildings.

Fixed an issue where manual work assignments could not be set at all under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where extremely high-level Relaxaurus would attack the base during raids.

Added several measures to prevent base Pals from getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where Pals would get stuck while transporting items and would drop them on the spot.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would continue to cut down trees that were already cut.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base were on the verge of death due to unexplained falling damage.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would float under some conditions.

Fixed an issue where if a farm was built on the second floor or above, work pals would be unable to move on the floors below.

General notes

Corrected incorrect text

Measures have been added to prevent cheating and stealing other players’ Pals.

Many other minor fixes such as the addition of a UI key guide.

This is one big step to Pocketpair being able to advance further on the Palworld content roadmap as the team works to address more major issues and implement new features in the future.