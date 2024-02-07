Category:
Kingpaca Cryst boss fight location in Palworld

I can't feel my toes!
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 7, 2024 10:18 am
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Forgotten Mineshaft where the boss Kingpaca Cryst is located.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kingpaca Cryst is an Ice-Element variant of the adorable Kingpaca in Palworld, but it’s a bit more challenging to locate. While its counterpart appears early on in plain sight, the frosty variant is hiding away.

Locating the Pal formerly known as Ice Kingpaca in Palworld may not be easy, but we’ve got everything you need to know to make the hunt much quicker.

How to find Kingpaca Cryst in Palworld

A screenshot of the Palworld map highlighting the Kingpaca Cryst boss.
Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Kingpaca Cryst in a single location in Palworld, and your only other option to obtain a Kingpaca Cryst is through breeding. Heading to the boss icon on the map won’t be the end of your journey, though.

Like Dinossom Lux and several other Alpha bosses in Palworld, Kingpaca Cryst is lying in wait in a nearby Mineshaft, and you’ll have to track down the precise entrance to face off against the frosty king of Melpacas.

Kingpaca Cryst’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

A screenshot of the Palworld map showing the Forgotten Mineshaft entrance where Kingpaca Cryst can be found.
Ice, ice, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Kingpaca Cryst boss, locate the Forgotten Mineshaft northwest of the boss icon. There is an easy way to get to this spot: Use the Fast Travel point for the Land of Absolute Zero and jump down the cliff to the south. The precise coordinates for the Forgotten Mineshaft are -255, 480.

While Kingpaca Cryst may seem adorable, a tough fight against a level 46 field boss awaits. Kingpaca Cryst’s HP isn’t that high, but it packs a punch, though you should be able to take it down fairly easily with a strong Fire-Element Pal.

Kingpaca Cryst’s stats in Palworld

Ice Kingpaca's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Snow cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kingpaca Cryst is an Ice-Element Pal with the Partner Skill “King of Muscles,” which increases your weight capacity by 100 when Kingpaca Cryst is in your party. You can even ride this Pal once you unlock and craft the Ice Kingpaca Saddle. The base stats for Kingpaca Cryst are:

  • HP: 120
  • ATK: 100
  • DEF: 100
  • Work Speed: 100
  • Food: 7/10
  • Time: Whole Day
  • Weakness: Fire
  • Work Suitability: Cooling level three, Gathering level one
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.