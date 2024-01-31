Category:
Palworld

Is Palworld available on mobile?

You're limited, but not entirely excluded.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 08:44 am
The very powerful Pal, Grizzbolt, a rare Pal in Palworld.

Despite its early access moniker, Palworld is already gaming’s biggest success story of 2024, with millions of players diving into the creature-collecting survival adventure. Palworld’s explosive success also means players on mobile platforms are keen to join the Pal-taming action.

In less than a week, Palworld sold more than eight million copies on Steam alone, becoming the second game ever to reach two million concurrent players on the platform. It has averaged over one million active players since its Jan. 19 launch, comfortably sitting among Steam’s top games. Its success brings a few questions into play, like just how much money Pocketpair made from Palworld and which platforms you can play it on. 

Can you play Palworld on iPhone or Android mobile devices? 

Palworld player character holding wooden club
Palworld looks like it would be great on mobile—eventually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for mobile gamers, Palworld is not available on any mobile device natively, meaning you can’t find the game on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Pocketpair released a statement about Palworld not being on mobile storefronts, warning players to avoid downloading any app that uses the game’s name, since there is no official mobile release, and those apps could be dangerous to your personal security. 

Pocketpair hasn’t shared much information regarding when Palworld will launch on platforms outside the currently-available Steam and Xbox Series X|S versions. Fans are hoping that a PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch version might be released at some point, though those platforms—and a potential mobile version—are likely further down the road. Having said that, there is technically one way you can get Palworld running on mobile. 

How to play Palworld on mobile using Xbox Cloud Streaming

If you are a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber on PC or Xbox consoles, you automatically have access to the Xbox Cloud Streaming beta that lets you stream hundreds of games via the cloud directly to your phone or browser. This includes Palworld, even though it’s still in early access, and it’s currently the only way to play Palworld on mobile. 

To access Palworld via Xbox Cloud Streaming, you need to take one of two approaches depending on your mobile device of choice. 

For Xbox Cloud Streaming on Android devices: 

  1. Download the Xbox Game Pass app from either Google Play or the Samsung Store.
  2. Log into your Microsoft account and make sure you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 
  3. Click the “Cloud” tab and select Palworld from the list of available games. 
  4. Connect a controller via Bluetooth and get gaming. 
A look at the Android app version of Xbox Cloud Streaming.
The app lets you play Palworld on Android, as long as you have Game Pass Ultimate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process is a lot more difficult for iOS devices, because Apple does not allow game streaming services to be listed on the App Store. There is a workaround, though, using the same process as playing on a web browser, and this App Store ruling is set to change shortly

  1. Launch a supported web browser app like Safari on your Apple device. 
  2. Head over to xbox.com/play and log into your Microsoft account. 
  3. Make sure you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 
  4. Search for Palworld and begin playing via the cloud. 
A look at the browser version of Xbox Cloud Streaming.
Even without a dedicated app, Xbox Cloud Streaming is easy to access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additional updates to Palworld’s future roadmap, including additional platforms and content, should be shared in the coming months. At the time of writing, the developer is more focused on improving the current version and implementing features like crossplay and cross-save.

related content
Read Article Dead by Daylight staff lead slams Palworld, calls out Pokémon creator for ‘missed opportunity’
A player in Palworld petting an Arsox.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Dead by Daylight staff lead slams Palworld, calls out Pokémon creator for ‘missed opportunity’
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Palworld developers warn players to avoid flood of fake Apple and Google Play apps
An image of a group of Lamballs from Palword
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld developers warn players to avoid flood of fake Apple and Google Play apps
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Palworld: What is the Legendary Schematics drop rate?
Player firing at a boss Mammorest in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld: What is the Legendary Schematics drop rate?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for each job in Palworld, listed
A screenshot of a player hovering over a bustling base in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for each job in Palworld, listed
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Crafty Palworld PC player discovers easy method to transfer bulk resources between chests
man riding on a flying pal in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Crafty Palworld PC player discovers easy method to transfer bulk resources between chests
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024
Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.