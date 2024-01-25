Apple will now allow Xbox Cloud Gaming and other game streaming services on the App Store

Fans of game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW will now be able to download a dedicated app from Apple’s App Store on iOS.

Recommended Videos

Previously, players needed to use the Safari web browser to use cloud gaming experiences, but an announcement from Apple today will change the game, literally, for cloud gamers on iPhones and other Apple devices.

It can all be found here now. Image via Apple

“Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs,” Apple said. “Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog.”

In the past, every single game that was streamable needed to pass an independent review as a standalone app. But now, it can all go through one dedicated app. Each game on each streaming app “will be required to adhere to all App Store Review Guidelines and its host app will need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included in the app,” according to Apple.

According to Apple, the change is directly from developer feedback and “is consistent with the App Store’s mission to provide a trusted place for users to find apps they love and developers everywhere with new capabilities to grow their businesses.”

As part of the change, Apple said each app host is “responsible for ensuring all the software included in their app meets Apple’s high standards for user experience and safety,” which basically just means that apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce NOW will have to say “Games rated E through M” or something similar.

Overall, the change is a win for everybody, but especially gamers who will no longer have to use a web browser to play games like Starfield and other Xbox Game Pass cloud titles on their phones with touch controls or controllers.