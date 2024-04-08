How to get Dazzi Cloud in Palworld

Palworld’s Palpagos Island is home to several enigmatic Pals, and one of them drops Dazzi Cloud, a crucial ingredient for one of the game’s most useful Technologies. Here’s how you can collect lots of this fluffy stuff for crafting.

How to collect Dazzi Cloud in Palworld

As its name suggests, Dazzi Cloud is dropped by the Electric Pal Dazzi when defeated or captured in Palworld. You can also get the material if you hatch a Dazzi out of an Electric Egg—like I did. You get two Dazzi Clouds out of defeating, capturing, or hatching one Dazzi.

Dazzi isn’t a commonly found Pal, however. You can only find it flying around in the desert biome, as highlighted in yellow in the image below.

Dazzi location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are looking for a specific location, I found four of them hanging around in the cliff north of Sand Dunes Entrance fast travel point. Usually at around level 30, they can be slightly hard to catch, but not impossible. Just make sure to have a Ground Pal in your party and equip weather-appropriate armor. You will need both heat and cold-resistant armor in your inventory to tackle the desert biome.

Dazzi sleeps at night, so make use of the opportunity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dazzi Cloud was introduced in Palworld’s April 4 Raid update, although the patch notes don’t mention the item. Before the patch, killing or capturing a Dazzi would only drop Electric Organs.

Dazzi Cloud is a crucial ingredient for the very useful Technology Homeward Thundercloud, also added to Palworld with the Raid update. Using the Homeward Thundercloud lets you teleport to the nearest base regardless of where you are—you no longer need a fast travel point to do that anymore. This Technology is a great tool in emergencies, like when you accidentally challenge a Pal greater than your level and struggle to get to safety.

