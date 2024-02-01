Category:
Palworld

How to farm Fiber in Palworld

Keep a steady supply for your base.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Feb 1, 2024
A player in Palworld petting Petallia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve taken your first steps onto the Palpagos Islands, you’ll quickly realize how important Fiber can be during your travels in Palworld from the early game to the late stages of a playthrough.

From basic Pal beds, weapons, and shields to various decorations and other important items, Fiber is a necessary resource in Palworld that you’ll need to survive. Whether you’re preparing for a long expedition into the wilderness or making your base a bit more cozy, Fiber can be found in many different recipes.

If you’re looking to collect a ton of Fiber at a resource-specific base, however, there are plenty of options at your disposal that can speed up your production.

Fastest way to farm Fiber in Palworld, explained

An in game image of a Pengullet from Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First off, you might want to set up a base with a good amount of flat surface to build or a large number of trees to chop since you can only find Fiber in trees or in specific Pal drops. Here are the best ways to farm Fiber in the game:

  1. Upgrade your Palbox
    • You might not want to transform your main base into a resource farm, which means you’ll have to upgrade your Palbox to level 10 to gain access to a second base at your disposal.
  2. Find a forest
    • Since trees are your only source of Fiber, you’ll want to find a spot on the map with plenty of trees to set down your base. This way, you can assign Pals with good Lumbering levels to kick off the arduous task of clearing out the trees for your usage. Afterward, you can take the Wood that they collect for your next step.
  3. Use a Crusher to gain Fiber
    • Build a bunch of Crusher machines at this base so you can transform the collected Wood into Fiber. You’ll need a Pal with the Watering work trait to automatically create Fiber from the Wood you’ve accrued, and depending on its level, you’ll quickly build up a sizable surplus for you and your needs.
  4. Build a Ranch
    • If you want another source of Fiber, you can also place a Hoocrates or Hangyu in a Ranch. These two Pals are the only ones that generate Fiber while grazing, making them yet another easy way to collect Fiber when the sun is finally setting.

Ultimately, Fiber shouldn’t be in short supply in your playthroughs, especially with how many trees spawn throughout the world. The resource will inevitably show up in your inventory whether you like it or not, and with a dedicated base, you’ll never be left wanting more.

How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 1, 2024
All village and town locations in Palworld
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
All village and town locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 1, 2024
How to get all hats in Palworld
A screenshot of a player wearing a Soft hat outside of a base in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to get all hats in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Best Anubis breeding combinations in Palworld
A Pal Trainer reaches up to pet the jackal-like Anubis Pal in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
Best Anubis breeding combinations in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Cryolinx in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.