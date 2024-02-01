How to farm Fiber in Palworld

After you’ve taken your first steps onto the Palpagos Islands, you’ll quickly realize how important Fiber can be during your travels in Palworld from the early game to the late stages of a playthrough.

From basic Pal beds, weapons, and shields to various decorations and other important items, Fiber is a necessary resource in Palworld that you’ll need to survive. Whether you’re preparing for a long expedition into the wilderness or making your base a bit more cozy, Fiber can be found in many different recipes.

If you’re looking to collect a ton of Fiber at a resource-specific base, however, there are plenty of options at your disposal that can speed up your production.

Fastest way to farm Fiber in Palworld, explained

Grab a Water-based Pal and set them to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First off, you might want to set up a base with a good amount of flat surface to build or a large number of trees to chop since you can only find Fiber in trees or in specific Pal drops. Here are the best ways to farm Fiber in the game:

Upgrade your Palbox You might not want to transform your main base into a resource farm, which means you’ll have to upgrade your Palbox to level 10 to gain access to a second base at your disposal. Find a forest Since trees are your only source of Fiber, you’ll want to find a spot on the map with plenty of trees to set down your base. This way, you can assign Pals with good Lumbering levels to kick off the arduous task of clearing out the trees for your usage. Afterward, you can take the Wood that they collect for your next step. Use a Crusher to gain Fiber Build a bunch of Crusher machines at this base so you can transform the collected Wood into Fiber. You’ll need a Pal with the Watering work trait to automatically create Fiber from the Wood you’ve accrued, and depending on its level, you’ll quickly build up a sizable surplus for you and your needs. Build a Ranch If you want another source of Fiber, you can also place a Hoocrates or Hangyu in a Ranch. These two Pals are the only ones that generate Fiber while grazing, making them yet another easy way to collect Fiber when the sun is finally setting.

Ultimately, Fiber shouldn’t be in short supply in your playthroughs, especially with how many trees spawn throughout the world. The resource will inevitably show up in your inventory whether you like it or not, and with a dedicated base, you’ll never be left wanting more.