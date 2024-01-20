How to equip Saddles in Palworld

Besides the tedious work of walking across the vast lands of Palworld, there are many different ways to travel around during your adventures, including using Saddles to mount specific Pals.

By mounting different Pals, you will be able to travel around to different locations at a much faster rate while also gaining access to special attacks and abilities that are connected to those specific Pals. You can also capture wild Pals from the back of your mount after you’ve weakened them enough to throw a successful Pal Sphere.

In order to mount Pals, however, you will need to create and equip Saddles that are associated with that specific Pal. For example, the first Pal that you can successfully build a Saddle to ride is the Rushoar, but you must unlock its specific Saddle in the Ancient Technology tree before you can build it and use it.

Building and equipping Saddles in Palworld

As fast as a boar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build a Saddle for a Pal, you must capture that specific Pal for the first time. Afterward, you’ll be able to acquire its Saddle recipe in the Ancient Technology tree, provided you have already reached the player level necessary to unlock its recipe.

As an example, the great Eikthyrdeer can be found roaming the grassy plains near the starting spawn point of the game, and its Saddle can be unlocked with two Ancient Technology points at level 12. Once you’ve unlocked the recipe for its Saddle, you will need a Pal Gear Workbench to craft the Saddle.

After crafting the Saddle, you must have the specific Pal in your Party in order to have them available as a mount. Once you summon that Pal, you can hold down your interact key or button to have them approach you and have you jump on and zoom off.