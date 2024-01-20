How to cure Ulcer Pal status ailment in Palworld

There are several medical conditions that can plague your Pal in Palworld if you don’t treat them well. Granted, they sometimes get sick out of nowhere, which can give you a massive headache. Becoming sick doesn’t stop them from working, but does cut their speed significantly, as well as making their Sanity hard to control.

One such annoying illness is Ulcer. And we say it’s annoying for one reason alone. Early on, it’s nearly impossible to fix until you unlock certain resources later in the tech tree. Still, at least it’s curable.

What do you need to cure Ulcer status ailment in Palworld?

Medicine Table. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get your Meds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first: To unlock the item you need to cure Ulcers, you first need to unlock the Medieval Medicine Workbench. This is unlocked at level 12 in the Tech Tree and costs a couple of Tech Points.

Once you have it, you need to build the bench in your base and look for the Medical Supplies option. This item is craftable using three Ingots, three Horns, and one Bone.

You then need to make the item yourself at the table individually, or have a Pal with the Medicine Skill, such as Lovander, make it for you. Then, it’s just a case of finding the Pal with the Ulcer Status Ailment in your base and feeding it the Medical Supplies to heal its condition.

To feed the item to your Pal, approach it, and when given the option, press 4 on a keyboad or click the Right Stick on a controller to bring up the wheel. Here, you will be given an option to Feed the Pal. As long as the medicine is in your inventory, it should cure the Pal as soon as it eats the item.

Alternatively, some enemy NPCs can also drop Medical Supplies when you kill them, but it’s a fairly rare drop.