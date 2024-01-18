All Palworld achievements

Catching and killing pals is reward enough in Palworld, but Steam goes one better by offering up a tasty-looking Palworld achievement list for you to tick off and complete.

Running and catching creatures akin to Pokémon is one thing, but shooting them? That’s a different ballgame. As a Pokémon fan myself, it almost feels sacrilegious. But this is the beauty of Palworld and why it’s garnering so much media attention in 2024. If you are on board with its unapologetic premise, you might be interested in the Palworld achievement list.

Like practically every other game out there, Palworld has extra things to do in the forms of achievements, not trophies, as Palworld isn’t on PS4 or PS5 just yet. Palworld’s achievements ask you to focus on specific things in the world, so let’s take a look at what Pocketpair has been cooking up.

Palworld achievement list

So far, Palworld has just 10 achievements for you to unlock. This is a fairly paltry number in comparison to most standard releases, but don’t forget—Palworld is early access for now.

I expect this list to get bigger with time, as the developer has already confirmed that more Pals are coming, which means more achievements are surely being loaded up into the Palworld armory.

Name Description Hillside Sovereign Defeat Zoe & Grizzbolt Beginning of the Legend Caught first Pal Newbie Pal Tamer Caught 10 kinds of Pals Intermediate Pal Tamer Caught 20 kinds of Pals Skilled Pal Tamer Caught 50 kinds of Pals Seasoned Pal Tamer Caught 90 kinds of Pals Hidden Achievement ??? Hidden Achievement ??? Hidden Achievement ??? Hidden Achievement ???

As Palworld’s early access period continues and players explore more of the game, it’s likely the four hidden achievements and their unlock conditions will be discovered by players. So, keep checking back to see what else you need to do. Plus, more are bound to be added as we inch closer to the full-scale Palworld release, so stay tuned!