When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?

Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials.

The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the recolors of old legendary cosmetics. Players either need to spend 3,000 coins to acquire them or hit a lucky roll in an Anniversary loot box, which are available inside the in-game shop.

In addition to collecting skins, players also get to complete various challenges that also unlock cosmetics. Considering this is a limited-time event, players won’t be able to obtain the event-exclusive cosmetics after it wraps up. Players can only purchase old event-exclusive skins if their respective events roll out in Overwatch once again. Alternatively, Blizzard can also decide to re-introduce past cosmetics in a different seasonal event, giving players a second chance at obtaining skins they missed out on.

When will Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 end?

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 will end on Aug. 30. The third chapter of the Anniversary event will be replacing the Summer Games and players will also be able to obtain the previous Anniversary cosmetics that were added to the game in past iterations.

With all player accomplishments and cosmetics transferring to Overwatch 2, participating in events is still an excellent idea for players who are looking to expand their cosmetics collection. Overwatch 2 is expected to become available in early access on Oct. 4, while also introducing new characters, Sojourn and Junker Queen.