Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?

Many Overwatch 2 players, myself included, logged in to find their prized Mythic skins had mysteriously vanished after the season 10 midseason update. Losing my premium drip and only having access to standard Overwatch 2 skins caused me a great deal of hurt, but did our Mythics really disappear forever?

Shortly after my Mythic Overwatch 2 skins disappeared, the Mythic shop also bit the dust. Before the shop was no more, I checked my missing skins there and all of them were still marked as “Owned,” which offered some comfort.

Did your Overwatch 2 Mythic skins disappear permanently?

Who took my Hanzo? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No, your Overwatch 2 Mythic skins aren’t gone forever. Blizzard has confirmed this is just a temporary bug. The developer acknowledged that Mythic skins are causing crashes and disconnections in various matches. As a result, they’ve taken the precaution of temporarily disabling them.

You can still collect Mythic Prisms through the Premium Battle Pass, ensuring you’re ready to unlock more Mythics when they’re eventually back. While the wait will be frustrating, at least your Mythic skin investments are safe.

Based on my experience with similar situations in other games, hotfixes are often deployed quickly to address critical bugs, so your hours without your OW2 Mythic skins could and should be numbered. A hotfix may require you to download an additional small patch, which should only take seconds depending on your internet speed. After downloading the fix, your Mythic skins should return to where they belong.

Mythic skins disappeared in May 2024 after the Season 10 midseason patch. If you’re reading this in the future, then the same could have happened again. To check for similar cases, you can follow Blizzard’s Customer Service account on X (formerly Twitter) or the pinned threads section on Overwatch 2 forums.

