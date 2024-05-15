Tracer, wearing her Mythic Adventurer skin, poses outside Eichenwalde in Overwatch 2.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?

Give us back our Mythics and we'll forget this ever happened, Overwatch 2.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 14, 2024 11:21 pm

Many Overwatch 2 players, myself included, logged in to find their prized Mythic skins had mysteriously vanished after the season 10 midseason update. Losing my premium drip and only having access to standard Overwatch 2 skins caused me a great deal of hurt, but did our Mythics really disappear forever?

Recommended Videos

Shortly after my Mythic Overwatch 2 skins disappeared, the Mythic shop also bit the dust. Before the shop was no more, I checked my missing skins there and all of them were still marked as “Owned,” which offered some comfort.

Did your Overwatch 2 Mythic skins disappear permanently?

Onryō Hanzo mythic skin art
Who took my Hanzo? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No, your Overwatch 2 Mythic skins aren’t gone forever. Blizzard has confirmed this is just a temporary bug. The developer acknowledged that Mythic skins are causing crashes and disconnections in various matches. As a result, they’ve taken the precaution of temporarily disabling them.

You can still collect Mythic Prisms through the Premium Battle Pass, ensuring you’re ready to unlock more Mythics when they’re eventually back. While the wait will be frustrating, at least your Mythic skin investments are safe.

Based on my experience with similar situations in other games, hotfixes are often deployed quickly to address critical bugs, so your hours without your OW2 Mythic skins could and should be numbered. A hotfix may require you to download an additional small patch, which should only take seconds depending on your internet speed. After downloading the fix, your Mythic skins should return to where they belong.

Mythic skins disappeared in May 2024 after the Season 10 midseason patch. If you’re reading this in the future, then the same could have happened again. To check for similar cases, you can follow Blizzard’s Customer Service account on X (formerly Twitter) or the pinned threads section on Overwatch 2 forums.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges
D.Va poses between Pharah and her mech in OW2 Porsche collab
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
D.Va and Pharah in their Porsche skins in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges
D.Va poses between Pharah and her mech in OW2 Porsche collab
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
D.Va and Pharah in their Porsche skins in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.