Hanzo OW2 on Hollywood, aiming down sights with his bow and arrow
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Blizzard adds special Hanzo skin bundle to crowdfund Overwatch’s first Major prize pool

Will the community show out for the first Major?
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 21, 2024 01:15 pm

The first Major and offline LAN event for professional Overwatch since the death of the Overwatch League and the start of the Champion Series kicks off on May 31, and the total prize pool will be determined entirely by how many in-game bundles are sold.

Recommended Videos

Throughout the OWCS Dallas Major and until June 3, Overwatch 2 players can buy the Azure Flame Hanzo Crowdfunding Bundle, and 25 percent of all the revenue generated from the items in the bundle will directly feed into the event’s prize pool.

Azure Flame Hanzo bundle with proceeds going to OWCS Major.
Unstoppable power. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The model being used is nearly identical to the one that was implemented for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup when 25 percent of Blizzard’s revenue from the sale of Overwatch World Cup crowdfunding cosmetics and bundles made up the entirety of the prize pool. The final prize pool amount for that event was $513,162, according to the official Overwatch Path to Pro account on X (formerly Twitter).

While crowdfunding is certainly common among some esports, it’s rare to see an event with a prize pool that’s entirely crowdfunded with no developer contribution. Events like the Counter-Strike Majors, Dota 2 Majors, and VALORANT Champions feature a hefty prize pool provided by the developer, but each of these events also uses crowdfunding initiatives to provide more revenue to competing teams.

Considering how long Blizzard ran the costly Overwatch League, though, perhaps it’s not surprising to see the company unwilling to splurge on Overwatch esports, especially given the new era of the competitive scene is still less than a year old. This prize pool funding method could also be considered a way for Blizzard to quickly measure dedicated fan interest in Overwatch esports.

While Overwatch 2 players have the option of purchasing the Dallas bundle, which includes the Azure Flame Hanzo skin and accompanying cosmetics, they can also earn up to 12 different cosmetics, including “home and away” OWCS Ashe skins, by watching up to 12 hours of the event on Twitch or YouTube.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix the Login Error in Overwatch 2
Mauga firing both of his guns at the same time.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
How to fix the Login Error in Overwatch 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 15, 2024
Read Article Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?
Tracer, wearing her Mythic Adventurer skin, poses outside Eichenwalde in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 14, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix the Login Error in Overwatch 2
Mauga firing both of his guns at the same time.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
How to fix the Login Error in Overwatch 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 15, 2024
Read Article Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?
Tracer, wearing her Mythic Adventurer skin, poses outside Eichenwalde in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Why are your Mythic skins gone in Overwatch 2?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 14, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.