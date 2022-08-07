Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event to start on Aug. 9

The Remixed skins are likely to be revealed as the event draws near.

Overwatch fans, the final part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is finally here.

Overwatch announced via a short teaser on Twitter that the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will begin on Aug. 9. The trailer features a handful of heroes in festive skins waiting in line for what appears to be an anniversary party. However, it does not disclose any information regarding what Remixed skins will appear in the event.

Let’s boogie. 🎶



Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 begins Aug 9. pic.twitter.com/BFfof0Lil0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 7, 2022

The previous two iterations of the event included new recoloring of old Legendary skins, referred to as Remixed skins. As Legendary-tier skins exclusive to the Anniversary Remix events, players can only obtain them through direct purchase for 3,000 coins or a lucky roll in an Anniversary loot box.

Additionally, Anniversary Remix events have included weekly challenges that allow players to obtain cosmetics featured only in previous Challenge events, such as Mardi Gras Ashe and Dr. Ziegler Mercy. It is unclear what Challenge events will return with the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3.

As with all previous Anniversary events, all event skins will be available for purchase and added to the Anniversary loot box pool. Event brawls are also expected to be rotated within the Arcade throughout the event, including the many achievements and sprays you can earn.

Players can look forward to partaking in the final celebration of Overwatch’s sixth anniversary with the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, set to begin on Aug. 9. The event will end on Aug. 30 and remove the event-exclusive cosmetics from the loot pool. It is unknown if they will return in the future.