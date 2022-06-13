After months of anticipation from fans and players, Blizzard has revealed that Overwatch 2 will release in early access on Oct. 4, 2022. The trailer and tweet that accompanied the announcement also showed off the game’s next new hero: Junker Queen, an existing figure in Overwatch lore and a long-rumored addition to the game’s playable roster.

While Blizzard has yet to reveal much about Junker Queen, fans got a glimpse of her abilities in the announcement trailer. The developer has also released several images of her in-game model, which already has fans excited about what the future of Overwatch will bring. More information about Junker Queen will be revealed during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event on June 16 at 12pm CT.

When does Junker Queen release?

It appears as though Junker Queen will be available to play in Overwatch 2 when it launches in early access on Oct. 4. The development team plans to hold more PvP betas before the game’s official launch, but it’s not clear whether Junker Queen will be a part of these betas like previous new hero Sojourn was. Blizzard is set to share details about the next PvP beta during June 16’s Overwatch 2 Reveal Event, so more information may be given then.

What are Junker Queen’s abilities?

Blizzard has not yet shared detailed information about Junker Queen’s abilities. The Overwatch 2 release date announcement tweet did reveal that she will be a tank hero, meaning her abilities will likely include plenty of crowd control and area denial functions.

The release date announcement trailer did show off gameplay of some of Junker Queen’s abilities. In the trailer, she appears to use both a gun and a large ax to attack enemies at close range. She can also throw herself forward with a spinning ax attack that seems to hit all enemies in its path. Her model introduction showed her pulling her ax back to herself with some sort of magnetism, meaning she might be able to control its path or yank enemies toward her like Roadhog.

More details about Junker Queen will be revealed during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream on June 16 at 12pm CT.

Who is Junker Queen?

Junker Queen isn’t a new figure in the world of Overwatch. She’s prominently featured in the Junkertown map, where her voice can be heard while pushing the payload and illustrations of her face can be seen on posters throughout the town. This inclusion led many to believe that she was a playable hero in development when the map was released, but she never made it into the original Overwatch as anything more than an NPC.

Junker Queen is a champion of Junkertown’s Scrapyard gladiator arena and the leader of the town. She was known to fight with a mech during her days in the Scrapyard. She has a bad relationship with Junkrat and Roadhog, two other residents of Junkertown who stole from her and blew up her property before she threw them out of the town and threatened to have them shot on sight if they returned. The Overwatch animated video “Junkertown: The Plan” details Junkrat and Roadhog’s attempts to get back into Junkertown with the spoils of their world-spanning heist spree.

It’s not yet clear how Junker Queen fits in with the rest of the Overwatch 2 cast, but it’s likely that she’ll have some connections to other heroes. Blizzard will almost certainly reveal more information about her as Overwatch 2’s Oct. 4 release date draws closer.