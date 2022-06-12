Overwatch 2 will release in early access October 4, includes Junker Queen 

The game will also shift to a free-to-play model.

Overwatch’s highly-anticipated sequel finally has a release date, at least for the PvP portion of the game.

Overwatch 2 will go into early access on Oct. 4, 2022, according to announcements by Activision Blizzard during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12. The game will also be free to play, a shift from the current Overwatch model that requires the purchase of a game license.

At launch, the game will include a new hero, the Junker Queen, who is confirmed to be a tank. In gameplay revealed during the trailer, the chaotic ruler of Junkertown appears to have a massive axe weapon and a movement-based ultimate.

#Overwatch2 arrives October 4.



🎮 Free to Play Live Service

🍁 New heroes, maps and modes

👑 New Tank: Junkerqueen



Learn more during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream

📆 June 16

🕙 10 AM PT.

👀 https://t.co/lDzhS3hMKq pic.twitter.com/u9RYJZl0hu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 12, 2022

Activision Blizzard will reveal more details about the Junker Queen during an Overwatch 2 Reveal Event on June 16.

The official press release noted that new heroes, new maps, and hero reworks will be on the horizon for launch, along with premium cosmetics.

Existing Overwatch owners can redeem a Founder’s Pack bonus as long as they owned the base game prior to June 23, 2022. The pack “will include two epic skins and an exclusive founder’s icon, along with a surprise gift,” according to an announcement.