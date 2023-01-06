OWL’s 2023 rostermania tracker: All current Overwatch League rosters

Here's where every team stands heading into the sixth season.

Photo by Joe Brady via Blizzard Entertainment

At this point, Overwatch League fans are used to wild roster shuffles from their favorite teams before a new season begins. Normally, nearly every team picks up a few new rookie recruits or trades veteran talent off to another roster so they can seek glory elsewhere. 

Despite this, even the most dedicated fans have reason to be concerned for their favorite rosters this year. The period after the 2022 Grand Finals has been the most brutal offseason in league history. Over 100 players were dropped from teams, entering the massive free agent pool alongside previously-retired talent and phenoms from Overwatch Contenders. 

A key reason for this discord is the fallout from a broken partnership between NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment, which effectively removes Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games from Chinese servers. With multiple teams located in China or run by Chinese operators, the league’s East Region remains in limbo and rosters have been wiped in preparation for an unknown future. 

Every team in the Overwatch League will look different in 2023 and keeping track of these new rosters can be difficult. To help you out, our roster tracker lists every official signing or retention for every team in one convenient place. 

Players and staff are only listed if they have been officially announced to join (or return to) a team, normally through a social media post.   

If a player is a new addition to the roster, their previous team—whether it’s an Overwatch League team or an Overwatch Contenders team—is listed next to their name in parentheses, which also includes a link to the player’s announcement or Dot Esports coverage of that roster change. Players with no additional information were retained by that team from the 2022 roster. 

Atlanta Reign 

Boston Uprising

Chengdu Hunters 

  • No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Dallas Fuel 

  • DPS: Edison 
  • DPS: SP9RK1E 
  • Tank: Hanbin
  • Support: MCD (Boston Uprising
  • Support: Bliss (O2 Blast
  • Staff: Head coach RUSH 

Florida Mayhem 

Guangzhou Charge 

  • No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Hangzhou Spark 

  • No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Houston Outlaws 

London Spitfire 

  • DPS: Backbone 
  • Tank: Hadi 
  • Support: Admiral 
  • Support: Landon 
  • Staff: Head coach ChrisTFer, assistant coach Commander X, general manager Noukky 

Los Angeles Gladiators

  • DPS: Kevster 
  • Support: FunnyAstro 
  • Support: Lastro (Houston Outlaws
  • Staff: Head coach face, assistant coaches Unter and Smash 

Los Angeles Valiant 

  • No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

New York Excelsior 

  • No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

San Francisco Shock 

  • DPS: Proper
  • DPS: HeeSang (O2 Blast)  
  • Tank: Max (O2 Blast)  
  • Support: FiNN 
  • Support: Vindaim (Seoul Dynasty)  
  • Staff: Head coach Crusty, assistant coach NineK, general manager Thugnasty  

Seoul Dynasty 

  • Staff: Assistant coach MMA 

Seoul Infernal (formerly known as the Philadelphia Fusion) 

  • DPS: Zest
  • DPS: MN3 
  • Staff: Head coach J1N, assistant coaches Sungmin and Chara, general manager Roston 

Shanghai Dragons

  • Staff: Head coach Moon  

Toronto Defiant 

  • Staff: Head coach Casores

Vancouver Titans 

Vegas Eternal (formerly known as Paris Eternal)

  • DPS: Dove 
  • DPS: Malthel
  • Tank: Vulcan (New York Excelsior)  
  • Support: Rakattack
  • Support: Lukemino 
  • Staff: Head coach Empress, general manager AVALLA 

Washington Justice 

  • Staff: Head coach GetAmazed 