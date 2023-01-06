At this point, Overwatch League fans are used to wild roster shuffles from their favorite teams before a new season begins. Normally, nearly every team picks up a few new rookie recruits or trades veteran talent off to another roster so they can seek glory elsewhere.

Despite this, even the most dedicated fans have reason to be concerned for their favorite rosters this year. The period after the 2022 Grand Finals has been the most brutal offseason in league history. Over 100 players were dropped from teams, entering the massive free agent pool alongside previously-retired talent and phenoms from Overwatch Contenders.

A key reason for this discord is the fallout from a broken partnership between NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment, which effectively removes Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games from Chinese servers. With multiple teams located in China or run by Chinese operators, the league’s East Region remains in limbo and rosters have been wiped in preparation for an unknown future.

Every team in the Overwatch League will look different in 2023 and keeping track of these new rosters can be difficult. To help you out, our roster tracker lists every official signing or retention for every team in one convenient place.

Players and staff are only listed if they have been officially announced to join (or return to) a team, normally through a social media post.

If a player is a new addition to the roster, their previous team—whether it’s an Overwatch League team or an Overwatch Contenders team—is listed next to their name in parentheses, which also includes a link to the player’s announcement or Dot Esports coverage of that roster change. Players with no additional information were retained by that team from the 2022 roster.

Atlanta Reign

DPS : LIP (Shanghai Dragons)

: LIP (Shanghai Dragons) DPS : Stalk3r (Seoul Dynasty)

: Stalk3r (Seoul Dynasty) Tank : Hawk

: Hawk Support : Fielder (Dallas Fuel)

: Fielder (Dallas Fuel) Support : ChiYo (Dallas Fuel)

: ChiYo (Dallas Fuel) Support : vigilante

: vigilante Staff: Head coach Gator, assistant coach WizardHyeong

Boston Uprising

Chengdu Hunters

No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Dallas Fuel

DPS : Edison

: Edison DPS : SP9RK1E

: SP9RK1E Tank : Hanbin

: Hanbin Support : MCD (Boston Uprising)

: MCD (Boston Uprising) Support : Bliss (O2 Blast)

: Bliss (O2 Blast) Staff: Head coach RUSH

Florida Mayhem

DPS : Checkmate

: Checkmate DPS : MER1T (Houston Outlaws)

: MER1T (Houston Outlaws) DPS : Sauna (Young and Beautiful)

: Sauna (Young and Beautiful) Tank : Someone

: Someone Support : Rupal

: Rupal Support : CH0R0NG (Toronto Defiant)

: CH0R0NG (Toronto Defiant) Staff: Head coach Gunba, assistant coach McGravy

Guangzhou Charge

No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Hangzhou Spark

No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

Houston Outlaws

DPS : Pelican

: Pelican DPS : Happy (Los Angeles Gladiators)

: Happy (Los Angeles Gladiators) Tank : Fearless (Dallas Fuel)

: Fearless (Dallas Fuel) Support : Shu (Los Angeles Gladiators)

: Shu (Los Angeles Gladiators) Staff: Head coach Neko

London Spitfire

DPS: Backbone

Backbone Tank : Hadi

: Hadi Support : Admiral

: Admiral Support : Landon

: Landon Staff: Head coach ChrisTFer, assistant coach Commander X, general manager Noukky

Los Angeles Gladiators

DPS : Kevster

: Kevster Support : FunnyAstro

: FunnyAstro Support : Lastro (Houston Outlaws)

: Lastro (Houston Outlaws) Staff: Head coach face, assistant coaches Unter and Smash

Los Angeles Valiant

No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

New York Excelsior

No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)

San Francisco Shock

DPS : Proper

: Proper DPS : HeeSang (O2 Blast)

: HeeSang (O2 Blast) Tank : Max (O2 Blast)

: Max (O2 Blast) Support : FiNN

: FiNN Support : Vindaim (Seoul Dynasty)

: Vindaim (Seoul Dynasty) Staff: Head coach Crusty, assistant coach NineK, general manager Thugnasty

Seoul Dynasty

Staff: Assistant coach MMA

Seoul Infernal (formerly known as the Philadelphia Fusion)

DPS : Zest

: Zest DPS : MN3

: MN3 Staff: Head coach J1N, assistant coaches Sungmin and Chara, general manager Roston

Shanghai Dragons

Staff: Head coach Moon

Toronto Defiant

Staff: Head coach Casores

Vancouver Titans

DPS : Aspire

: Aspire DPS : Sugarfree (Fusion University)

: Sugarfree (Fusion University) Tank : Punk (Boston Uprising)

: Punk (Boston Uprising) Support : Faith (Boston Uprising)

: Faith (Boston Uprising) Support : Crimzo (Boston Uprising)

: Crimzo (Boston Uprising) Staff: Head coach Ascoft, general manager Barroi

Vegas Eternal (formerly known as Paris Eternal)

DPS : Dove

: Dove DPS : Malthel

: Malthel Tank : Vulcan (New York Excelsior)

: Vulcan (New York Excelsior) Support : Rakattack

: Rakattack Support : Lukemino

: Lukemino Staff: Head coach Empress, general manager AVALLA

Washington Justice