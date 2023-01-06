At this point, Overwatch League fans are used to wild roster shuffles from their favorite teams before a new season begins. Normally, nearly every team picks up a few new rookie recruits or trades veteran talent off to another roster so they can seek glory elsewhere.
Despite this, even the most dedicated fans have reason to be concerned for their favorite rosters this year. The period after the 2022 Grand Finals has been the most brutal offseason in league history. Over 100 players were dropped from teams, entering the massive free agent pool alongside previously-retired talent and phenoms from Overwatch Contenders.
A key reason for this discord is the fallout from a broken partnership between NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment, which effectively removes Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games from Chinese servers. With multiple teams located in China or run by Chinese operators, the league’s East Region remains in limbo and rosters have been wiped in preparation for an unknown future.
Every team in the Overwatch League will look different in 2023 and keeping track of these new rosters can be difficult. To help you out, our roster tracker lists every official signing or retention for every team in one convenient place.
Players and staff are only listed if they have been officially announced to join (or return to) a team, normally through a social media post.
If a player is a new addition to the roster, their previous team—whether it’s an Overwatch League team or an Overwatch Contenders team—is listed next to their name in parentheses, which also includes a link to the player’s announcement or Dot Esports coverage of that roster change. Players with no additional information were retained by that team from the 2022 roster.
Atlanta Reign
- DPS: LIP (Shanghai Dragons)
- DPS: Stalk3r (Seoul Dynasty)
- Tank: Hawk
- Support: Fielder (Dallas Fuel)
- Support: ChiYo (Dallas Fuel)
- Support: vigilante
- Staff: Head coach Gator, assistant coach WizardHyeong
Boston Uprising
- DPS: Striker (San Francisco Shock)
- DPS: Decay (Washington Justice)
- DPS: birdring (prev. retired)
- Tank: Smurf (Seoul Dynasty)
- Tank: Kalios (Washington Justice)
- Support: LeeJaeGon (Shanghai Dragons)
- Support: IZaYaKI (Shanghai Dragons)
- Support: Twilight (Toronto Defiant)
- Staff: Head coach Dongsu, general manager PRE, assistant general manager Sup7eme
Chengdu Hunters
- No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)
Dallas Fuel
- DPS: Edison
- DPS: SP9RK1E
- Tank: Hanbin
- Support: MCD (Boston Uprising)
- Support: Bliss (O2 Blast)
- Staff: Head coach RUSH
Florida Mayhem
- DPS: Checkmate
- DPS: MER1T (Houston Outlaws)
- DPS: Sauna (Young and Beautiful)
- Tank: Someone
- Support: Rupal
- Support: CH0R0NG (Toronto Defiant)
- Staff: Head coach Gunba, assistant coach McGravy
Guangzhou Charge
- No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)
Hangzhou Spark
- No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)
Houston Outlaws
- DPS: Pelican
- DPS: Happy (Los Angeles Gladiators)
- Tank: Fearless (Dallas Fuel)
- Support: Shu (Los Angeles Gladiators)
- Staff: Head coach Neko
London Spitfire
- DPS: Backbone
- Tank: Hadi
- Support: Admiral
- Support: Landon
- Staff: Head coach ChrisTFer, assistant coach Commander X, general manager Noukky
Los Angeles Gladiators
- DPS: Kevster
- Support: FunnyAstro
- Support: Lastro (Houston Outlaws)
- Staff: Head coach face, assistant coaches Unter and Smash
Los Angeles Valiant
- No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)
New York Excelsior
- No roster additions announced (as of Jan. 6)
San Francisco Shock
- DPS: Proper
- DPS: HeeSang (O2 Blast)
- Tank: Max (O2 Blast)
- Support: FiNN
- Support: Vindaim (Seoul Dynasty)
- Staff: Head coach Crusty, assistant coach NineK, general manager Thugnasty
Seoul Dynasty
- Staff: Assistant coach MMA
Seoul Infernal (formerly known as the Philadelphia Fusion)
- DPS: Zest
- DPS: MN3
- Staff: Head coach J1N, assistant coaches Sungmin and Chara, general manager Roston
Shanghai Dragons
- Staff: Head coach Moon
Toronto Defiant
- Staff: Head coach Casores
Vancouver Titans
- DPS: Aspire
- DPS: Sugarfree (Fusion University)
- Tank: Punk (Boston Uprising)
- Support: Faith (Boston Uprising)
- Support: Crimzo (Boston Uprising)
- Staff: Head coach Ascoft, general manager Barroi
Vegas Eternal (formerly known as Paris Eternal)
- DPS: Dove
- DPS: Malthel
- Tank: Vulcan (New York Excelsior)
- Support: Rakattack
- Support: Lukemino
- Staff: Head coach Empress, general manager AVALLA
Washington Justice
- Staff: Head coach GetAmazed