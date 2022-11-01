Overwatch 2 just quietly dropped an epic Reaper skin for Día de Los Muertos

Typically when Overwatch 2 drops skins for the store, there is some kind of hint that content is coming. But today, Blizzard dropped a really cool-looking Reaper skin and didn’t tell anyone about it.

Fans started catching on when they saw an advertisement for it on Battle.net, but other than that, there was no social media post or any indication that something was coming before the skin was plopped into the store.

The Calavera Reaper bundle costs 1,500 Overwatch Coins, which is the premium currency for the game. According to the skin’s listing in the store, it’s only around for a week, so players who want it should get their hands on it before it disappears.

The skin has the typical Reaper garb, but the jacket is blue-green colored, he has a green-flamed mask, and his guns have a decal on them reminiscent of the Day of the Dead. The bundle also comes with an Epic emote where he stomps and runs like a bull, a “It’s Your Day to be Dead” voice line, and the Calavera name card.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The price of the bundle is equivalent to $15 if players buy 1,000 and 500 Overwatch Coins in two separate transactions or it can be bought with the $20 option, which gives players 2,200 Overwatch Coins, enough for the bundle with some left over.

This is the first instance of a shop addition where Overwatch 2 didn’t really say much about it, so fans can likely expect other smaller holidays that don’t have dedicated events to still have some kind of shop addition if Blizzard follows this format in the future.