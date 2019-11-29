This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch pro Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyung paid his dues a while ago.

The player was forced to pay Blizzard $3,000 for leaking the implementation of role lock earlier this year. But according to Fissure, he quietly paid the fine soon after it was issued.

Fissure said on stream that he paid the fine after revealing confidential league information, but Blizzard didn’t announce it at the time because he wasn’t signed to any Overwatch League teams. The leak happened following Fissure’s retirement from pro play.

Fissure Boulgim Clip of 피_셔 Playing Overwatch – Clipped by Jenu

Fissure came out of retirement earlier this week and signed with the Vancouver Titans ahead of the Overwatch League’s 2020 season. His return to the Overwatch League reignited the debate about his fine and prompted Blizzard to announce the punishment.

The pro also mentioned that he’s negotiating with the company to add another $7,000 to the fine, but that he wouldn’t comment any further on the matter.

The Titans dropped two of their tanks in the offseason. Hwang “TiZi” Jang-hyeon was with the team ahead of its playoff run, but announced his free agency. Reinhardt prodigy Park “Bumper” Sang-beom was also released from the Titans earlier this week.

Fissure is the only main tank on the Titans’ roster so far, but he isn’t the only big-name pickup made by the team in the offseason. Former Seoul Dynasty support Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong will join the team in 2020.

Thanks to Barbara Bedeković for translating the clip.