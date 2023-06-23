Eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 players convinced they’ve cracked new support hero name

Mark June 21, 2023, as the day the gaming community believes they cracked the newest support hero’s name in Overwatch 2, thanks to a hint from Blizzard on the Overwatch 2: Invasion content live stream.

The incoming hero has been hinted at via hard-to-see images; however, beams of light surrounding the potentially Spanish-speaking hero are visible, and now this latest discovery has fans convinced. During the Overwatch 2: Invasion reveal live stream, the account name “Luzdesol” sat in plain view in the top right corner of the screen.

Players have deduced its name is likely similar to the phrase “Luz de Sol” which translates to “sunlight” or “light of the sun” in Spanish.

Whether our new support hero’s name is Luzdesol is yet to be officially confirmed, but that didn’t stop OW2 gamers from patting themselves on the back via a same-day Reddit thread.

Players believed it was “too intentional to be a coincidence” and all the pieces are finally falling into place. Some gamers refused to see the light, complaining the new name was more of a phrase than it was a hero’s title.

The community has already nicknamed her “Luz”, and has also deduced that she’s likely Peruvian, especially since recent roadmap photos have shown the mountainous regions of Peru throughout.

People are also speculating about some of Luz’s abilities. One player believes she’ll be able to blind opponents with a sunlight-like flash, pushing Overwatch 2 into VALORANT and CS:GO gameplay territory.

A little sneak peek at Overwatch's next hero!



This is the first new hero to the game I've been able to work on – and boy oh boy am I excited for y'all to see what she can do🌞 pic.twitter.com/fVNLIsXV1k — kyle disanjh (@cocoadisanjh) June 11, 2023

We’ll have to wait until Aug. 10 to get a full image of our upcoming support hero. OW2’s “Invasion” Season Six plans to bring fans new story missions, co-op modes, and the newest hero to our screens.

Soon all with be revealed and we’ll get to hop into our OW2 games with the newest support hero. With any luck, all predictions will be spot on.

About the author