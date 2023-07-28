Blizzard ‘begrudgingly’ fixes Overwatch 2 prop hunt bug that let furniture bully Genji

Blizzard has learned from its Summer Games mistakes, and yesterday the developer made some fixes to hilarious exploits in Overwatch 2 that were distorting the Mischief & Magic prop hunt game.

While the prop hunt game gives players a unique ability kit when they are set to hide as props, the developer forgot to get rid of one crucial, fundamental ability that Kiriko, and all heroes, have—melee.

Players quickly realized during the prop hunt event that if a group of people on the team hiding as props teamed up to stun hunters on a rotating basis, they could as a group repeatedly melee the Genji player until they died. This led to numerous highlight reels of groups of Genjis getting beat up by gangs of furniture that included chairs, benches, barrels, and trunks. The Genjis needed healing; alas, there was none to be found.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday, the game’s executive producer Jared Neuss was more amused by the creativity of OW2 players than anything. Seeming to find it hilarious that the furniture was striking back at the ruthless Genji players, Neuss said he was “saddened” by the team’s hotfix to disable prop players from dealing damage.

“We just released a hotfix for Mischief & Magic to prevent Rogues from eliminating Knights,” he said. “While I, Jared, am saddened by this hotfix I can begrudgingly admit that it’s the right thing to do for the mode right now. Time to put away my kunai and re-sharpen my hiding skills.”

Blizzard added the prop hunt game mode to Overwatch 2 on Tuesday, and it will stay in the game until the end of the season on Aug. 10, when Overwatch 2: Invasion begins. The new season will include a new hero, story missions, and the new permanent game mode Flashpoint.

