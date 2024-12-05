Overwatch’s next anime crossover will blow fans away

After the original Overwatch‘s lifespan lacked much collaboration, Overwatch 2 launched several crossovers with popular anime shows over the last couple years. But its latest one just might be the most anticipated.

Today, the official Overwatch account confirmed the next skin collaboration coming to the game will be Avatar: The Last Airbender, and that the collab will actually arrive sooner than you might expect. On Dec. 17, players will be able to get their hands on a bunch of new cosmetics from the world of The Last Airbender. Only one skin was teased in the announcement, but it’s the one that makes far and away the most sense. The teaser image showcases a shadowy figure with Aang’s signature blue arrow glowing on their forehead—but the shape of the head and the signature orbs around the figure’s neck almost certainly means this is Zenyatta as Aang.

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Overwatch 2! ⬇️✨



Join the fun when our latest collaboration arrives in-game on Dec 17 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z0HvK17NXv — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 5, 2024

The omnic makes perfect sense to pair with Aang, from their perfectly round, hairless heads to their monk backgrounds. There’s also only a couple of bald characters in the game this skin would make any sort of sense on. Sorry, Sigma and Doomfist.

Outside of this skin, it’s unclear what other characters will be joining the collaboration. There aren’t quite as many perfect fits in this one as compared to Cassidy and Ashe as Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine in the Cowboy Bebop crossover, or even Reinhardt as Optimus Prime in the Transformers event. Given their penchant for moving around the earth, maybe the cosmetic gods at Blizzard Entertainment will bless Venture with a Toph skin. I could also see Torbjorn as Uncle Iroh spewing molten flame all over the battlefield.

But the one skin I want to see? Bastion as Cabbage Guy’s cart. Put some cabbages on the omnic, Blizzard.

We’ll likely find out soon with the collaboration dropping on Dec. 17, only a week after season 14 releases and Hazard makes his way into the game. Until then, brush up on your bending skills. This season already looks like it will be a doozy.

