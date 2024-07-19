Once playable: Once Human’s latest update totally broken everything

Once Human’s first major update has effectively broken the game, with it now impossible to catch Deviants or use the menu and hotbar. Screens also appear black, facilities are missing, and products in the shop pop up without images.

Recommended Videos

The July 18 update for Once Human was supposed to add a new event, the Rosetta truck PvP sproutlet event, as well as fix several bugs and add more optimization. Instead, the devs appear to have struck a critical issue with the install, busting basically everything to do with the post-apocalyptic game—and now they’re rushing to restore order.

It’s certainly giving Y2K. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. “Hello darkness my old friend.” Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

While the Once Human team deemed the maintenance a success, this July update has fundamentally broke the game. When I logged in after the update, everything from the menu, the hot bar, keys, certain territory features, weapons and gear, the screen, and the new shop cosmetics were impossible to see or use.

Even worse, I had to close the game from the task manager because the “exit game” feature was missing from the menu. Although I haven’t noticed anything specific missing from my territory just yet— probably because I can’t see anything because of the dark screen—some players have reported they’re missing key territory items, including water storages, chests, and fridges; others have found their bases scattered across multiple areas. An unlucky few have even today noted their servers are missing entirely.

The devs quickly announced on the Once Human Discord server that they working on resolving these gamebreaking bugs and took several servers down. There has yet to be any official timeframe for when things may be fixed though.

If you have noticed any of these issues, I’d advise checking whether your Once Human server is down for maintenance and taking screenshots of everything, just in case you need to submit a report to the customer service team.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy