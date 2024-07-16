How to get Toys in Once Human

Apart from being cute little additions to your Once Human base, placing Toys around your Isolated Containment Units could enhance the power of your Deviant and make their recovery faster than usual.

Several Deviants like Extradimensional Cat, H37, and Chefosaurus Rex in Once Human have a few requirements, including having a toy near their storage unit, which increases their ability to emerge from the dormant stage after exhausting their power. So it’s always good to have toys available most of the time to boost the productivity of your Deviants.

Here is everything you need to know about getting Toys in Once Human.

How to get toys guide in Once Human

Adorable additions to your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to have a toy in your Once Human base. The first is simple and fast. You can go to the Manibus event tab by pressing Esc on your keyboard and selecting Season Goals. After that, click on the Season Shop and select Furniture Formula one to get the Llama plush toy, which can be purchased with 1000 Starchrom. After that, simply open your build menu by pressing B and place your toy next to your Deviant.

Here’s where you will find the Hologram. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hologram leading you to a toy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the toy chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to save up on your Starchrom currency for the Wish Machine, you can use it the hard way to get a toy for yourself. Go to the north of the Oil Refinery point of interest, roughly around coordinates (5165,-1346), until you find a Blue Truck with a Hologram on it. Step on the Hologram and follow it three more times to get a Mystical Crate with the Model II—Toy formula.

Remember that the Oil Refinery in the Red Sands is a high-level area, and enemies over level 40 spawn here. So, if you’re a low-level player, you must use a stealth-based approach and take enemies by surprise to open the chest and get your toy.

After you open the chest and teleport back to your base, you can open the build menu and choose Furniture, and you should find the toy under Decoration. You will need five Rubber to make the toy, and you can get Rubber by recycling your loot in the Disassembly bench.

