How to get and use Starchrom in Once Human

There are several resources you need to hunt down while playing Once Human, scattered throughout the game for you to find. Starchrom is a significant item you need to get, but you can only find it in select game areas through specific activities.

Unlike other resources where you have to harvest them from nodes or get them by completing quests, Starchrom is available through activities. These are available to all players in Once Human, but it comes down to working your way through the game. If you don’t focus on these or know where to look and what you have to work on, things can become complicated and you might miss how to get Starchrom.

Where to get Starchrom in Once Human

You can get Starchrom for completing seasonal activities or the Journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starchrom is a reward for completing Season Goals, earning Battle Pass levels, performing Territory Purification, participating in the Prime War, redeeming Stellar Planua, or completing Journey quests. Because of the Seasons and Battle Pass update in Once Human, you want to refer to the Season page to see what tasks you want to focus on to earn these rewards.

For those who want to unlock Starchrom regularly, I recommend focusing on Territory Purification, The Prime War, and Stellar Planula. The Season Goals, Battle Pass levels, and Journey quests are a good way to get you started, but they don’t last forever. After reaching your limit and unlocking as much as possible from these sources, you have to rely on the ones tied to in-game activities.

Territory Purification is where you’ll attempt to purify an item known as the Eclipse Cortex or the Chaotic Cortex. You can unlock these items through PvE or PvP activities in Once Human. But you can only do 40 purifications per week, limiting the amount of Starchrom you can get on your character. For those on the PvE servers, there’s an event called Prime War where you have to defend a location from a large boss as it attempts an assault against you. You’ll need other players to work alongside you to defend the location, and if you can bring it down, everyone should earn Starchrom, along with other resources.

When you get enough Starchrom and are ready to use it, you need to craft a Wish Machine. The Wish Machine converts the Starchrom you find to a random blueprint, or you can choose to spend a set amount at the Blueprint Shop. You spend more at the Blueprint Shop category of the Wish Machine in Once Human, but you know exactly what you’ll unlock.

