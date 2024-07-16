How to find and catch the Extradimensional Cat Deviant in Once Human

The Extradimensional Cat Deviant in Once Human is an adorable territory Deviant you can get early, brightens up your base, and helps you recover faster as you sleep. Here’s how to find and catch the helpful critter.

Extradimensional Cat Deviant location in Once Human

The house is right next to the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

The Extradimensional Cat can be found in a house in Deadsville, Dayton Wetlands, in Once Human, roughly at the coordinates 4754 and -6549. If you don’t see it there, switch worlds until it appears. Once you’ve found it, press “F” to catch the Deviant. You may need to repeat the catching process a few times to claim the cat.

You only need to be level two to access this area, which means as soon as you start playing and have unlocked Deadsville, you can get this Extradimensional Cat.

How to use the Extradimensional Cat in Once Human

Get toys to increase its power regeneration. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. The Cat Snooze buff is good for your health.Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

To use the Extradimensional Cat in Once Human, place it in an Isolated Containment Unit at your base. Once inside the containment unit, it will automatically roam around your base if it has over 30 Deviant Power. It’ll become dormant when its power reaches zero and will return to the containment unit.

Besides its cuteness, the best benefit of the Extradimensional Cat is that when you sleep, you gain a buff called Cat Snooze, which helps you recover your health faster.

You can increase its Deviant Power Regeneration and Mood by placing the Isolated Containment Unit near toys; this increases its regeneration rate by 20 percent while dormant. You could refill its Deviant Power using its Mood, though this completely depletes its Mood. While Mood is essential for most Deviants, as it determines combat performance and crafting and gathering speed, it doesn’t affect the Cat Snooze buff too much. So, it can be helpful.

The Extradimensional Cat is among the many territory Deviants like the Logging Beaver and Digby Boy, which will passively help you recover and gain resources in Once Human. They’re worth getting as soon as you unlock these areas.

