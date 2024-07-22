How to get Special Parts in Once Human

Collecting resources in Once Human gives you the chance to make them at your base. As you progress through the game, you’ll need to track down increasingly more difficult items, and Special Parts are tricky to gather up regularly.

Like the other parts you need to find, Special Parts only drop in a particular region. You won’t always get them, but you can narrow your search by focusing on certain items while you’re searching. When you have enough, they give you access to various items and equipment to make it easier to go further in Once Human‘s immense open-world.

Where to get Special Parts in Once Human

You can gather them up by collecting junk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Special Parts don’t start dropping until you reach regions above level 30, namely in the Chalk Peak region. The recommended levels for this region are at least level 32 and above. However, I’ve been running around here at a lower level, and I’m capable of holding my own at level 24 against the many enemies running through here. Having said that, I do have strong gear. You need to wait until you progress through the main story to reach this area in Once Human.

If you have yet to unlock the Chalk Peak region in Once Human, focus on the main story as much as possible. The main story guides you to these areas, slowly unlocking them as you navigate through the game. Working on them can be tedious, especially given how many side quests there are. You might also be on the lookout for Combo Chipsets or Caviar.

When you reach the Chalk Peak region, when looking for Special Parts, focus on looting various items and objects inside buildings. It all comes down to bringing junk back to your base and offering it to the Disassembly Bench. Break down any of these junk items, and there’s a good chance you can walk away with a large amount of Special Parts. You must make multiple trips to the notable landmarks scattered throughout the Chalk Peaks in Once Human.

You won’t know how many Special Parts you have until you reach your Disassembly Bench back at the base. You’ll need to consistently pick up more junk as you return to areas, making it a good activity while completing any primary or side missions in Chalk Peaks in Once Human. Expect Special Parts to continue dropping in other, higher-level regions as you progress through your campaign.

