Once Human

How to get Caviar in Once Human

Tasty ingredient for making your dishes.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Jul 21, 2024 07:55 am

Caviar is a crucial food ingredient in Once Human, which is used to craft several dishes, but getting your hands on it could be a very tough endeavor.

In Once Human, food dishes aren’t just essential for keeping you alive during the tough survival in the post-apocalyptic world: They also provide you with temporary buffs that could aid your chances of obtaining better loot, gaining resistance to harsher climates, and even allowing you to swim underwater without putting stress on your stamina. So, where can you find Caviar to craft high-tier dishes?

Here is everything you need to know about Caviar in Once Human.

How to find Caviar in Once Human

Picture of the Memetic Tree in Once Human showing the way to get Caviar in the game.
Unlock the Integrated Kitchen to get the recipe for Caviar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Caviar in Once Human, you need to unlock the Integrated Kitchen Memetic perk from the fourth tier of the Logistics tree by spending five Ciphers and 700 Energy Links. Before that, you must unlock the Refrigeration perk to unlock the recipe for making Caviar in your base.

After you’ve unlocked the recipe, you need to have three Roe in your inventory to craft one Caviar, and you can get it by fishing. We’d recommend going to frequent fishing events that show up on your map. You can catch fish to get Roe and even Electric Eel Deviants, which are great for generating electricity and powering your Electric Stove.

Once you’ve accumulated enough Roe, you can use your Electric Stove or Kitchen Set to craft Caviar for your dishes like Stargazy Pizza, which needs two Caviar as one of its ingredients. The Stargazy Pizza lets you swim underwater and is a great dish to consume before going for aquatic adventures. You can also use the Caviar to craft tacos in the game.

Unlike other food items in Once Human, the Caviar doesn’t turn into spoiled food, and you can keep it in your inventory to prepare your favorite dishes without keeping it fresh in the refrigerator.

